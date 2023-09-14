Nissan Magnite To Get AMT Option – Launch Soon

Nissan Magnite offers a comprehensive range of features and is available at a competitive price point

Although not a bestseller, Magnite continues to register consistent sales every month. It was launched in India in 2020. Prices start at around Rs 6 lakh, making Magnite is one of the most affordable options in sub-4-meter SUV segment. With entry of new rivals in this space, Magnite will be looking to boost its value proposition. Towards that end, it will be getting an AMT gearbox option with the 1.0-litre NA petrol motor.

Nissan Magnite to get AMT option

Magnite has the same engine options as that of its sibling Renault Kiger. However, Kiger already has an AMT option with the 1.0-litre NA petrol motor. This AMT option will now be introduced with Magnite. Apart from the AMT, the engine has a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. The engine generates 72 PS of max power and 96 Nm of peak torque.

Magnite and Kiger also have a 1.0-litre turbo petrol option. It has transmission choices of 5-speed manual and a CVT unit. While power output is 100 PS, torque is 160 Nm with manual and 152 Nm with CVT. With lower capacity engines, users can expect good fuel efficiency with Magnite. Rated fuel efficiency is 18.75 kmpl with the NA petrol engine and 20 kmpl with the turbo unit.

As introduction of AMT option coincides with the festive season, Magnite could witness a bump in sales. The SUV has already crossed the 100k production milestone. This was achieved earlier this year in June. Magnite is produced at the company’s Alliance plant, RNAIPL, located in Chennai.

While Magnite is preferred more than Kiger in domestic market, the situation is just the opposite in exports. In domestic market in August, Magnite and Kiger sales were at 2,258 units and 929 units, respectively. It remains to be seen if introduction of AMT makes any significant difference in sales of Magnite. In the list of most exported cars in July 2023, Kiger was ranked at 16th place with 1,171 units. Magnite was much lower at 31st place, with exports of 393 units.

Nissan Magnite AMT Price

Magnite AMT variants are expected to cost around Rs 55,000 more in comparison to their manual counterparts. The existing model is available in the price range of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.02 lakh. Primary rivals are Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300. Magnite can also work as an alternative to the likes of Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter and Citroen C3.

Apart from the AMT option, there are unlikely to be any other major changes to Magnite. Top-spec variants already offer a comprehensive range of features. Some key highlights include premium air filter, rear AC vents, height adjustable seats, 8-inch touchscreen, 7-inch TFT instrument console, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and 50+ connectivity features.

Safety kit includes rear parking sensors, anti-theft alarm, rear camera with projection guide, vehicle dynamics control, hill start assist, traction control system, 360° surround view monitor and tyre pressure monitoring system.