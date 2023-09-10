Tata Nexon Facelift Price Rs 7.39 Lakh – Leaks Via Nexon Official Insta, Deletes Later

The leaked base price of Rs. 7.39 lakh was revealed by Tata Nexon Instagram account – The comment which leaked price, has now been deleted

Price wars have currently taken the Chinese auto market by storm. But the Indian automotive market doesn’t have such an effect yet. So, car prices are slightly on the higher side. But what if a carmaker is starting a price war in India? We’re talking about Tata Motors Nexon facelift in the highly competitive sub 4m SUV segment.

Tata Nexon facelift prices leaked before launch?

In an interesting revelation, Tata Motors seems to have revealed the starting price of its upcoming Nexon facelift ahead of its September 14th launch. Tata Nexon official Instagram handle replied to user darshancsk1 regarding the price. Tata Nexon Instagram has deleted the reply. But not before screenshots were taken. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Sharman D’Souza for sharing this update.

As per the comment by Tata Nexon official, “Hi, thank you for connecting with us. The ex-showroom price of the Tata Nexon starts from Rs. 7.39 lakh*.” If you’re wondering whether Tata quoted ex-showroom price of current Nexon’s base XE petrol MT, that is not the case. As per last pricing update for Nexon in July 2023, base XE petrol MT was priced at Rs. 8 lakh (ex-sh).

There is a good chance of this being a mistake from someone at Tata Nexon instagram handle. So, take this leaked price with a pinch of salt. If it is true, not only is Tata breaking the stereotype of increasing price with every update, but it is also lowering base price by Rs. 61,000 (ex-sh). The primary reason for this pricing strategy could be because of a less expensive 5-speed manual gearbox.

Early speculation was that Tata will retain the Rs. 8 lakh (ex-sh) price for the base model with a 5-speed manual gearbox. However, there seems to be a Rs. 61,000 decrease in base price. This is an impressive feat considering Tata is offering 6 airbags as standard fitment across the trim levels. And even the base Smart variant gets LED headlights, DRLs, tail lights, and drive modes.

How does the supposed base price compare with rivals?

Nexon facelift is set to launch on 14th September. Tata Motors will officially reveal variant-wise prices on that day. If the Rs. 7.39 lakh (ex-sh) base price is true, then it could wreak havoc on the other sub 4m SUVs. We say this because Nexon is already the best-seller of this segment and with lower prices than before, that effect will be more pronounced.

For context, Maruti Suzuki Brezza base price starts from Rs. 8.29 lakh, Hyundai Venue’s from Rs. 7.77 lakh, Kia Sonet’s from Rs. 7.79 lakh and Mahindra XUV300 from Rs. 7.99 lakh (all prices ex-sh). Leaked Tata Nexon prices undercut Maruti Suzuki Fronx as well, whose base price starts from Rs. 7.47 lakh (ex-sh).

Even at this price, Tata Nexon boasts a superior powertrain as it offers a turbo-petrol engine right from the base variant. Except for Mahindra XUV300, others only offer an NA petrol engine with base models.