Renault Launched Urban Night Edition With Kiger, Kwid And Triber

Urban Night Edition with Kwid, Kiger and Triber will spawn an extremely limited production run of 300 units each

Ahead of festive season, Renault India has announced a limited edition for Triber, Kwid and Kiger. Called Urban Night Edition, Renault is bringing segment-first features like Smart Mirror Monitor. This is essentially a digital IRVM that shows rear camera feed on it. Not only is this feature segment first, but it is also a first for cars a couple of segments above.

Renault Urban Night Edition – Smart Mirror Monitor steals the show

The French automaker is offering Urban Night Edition with all three of its vehicles. Urban Night Edition is based on top-spec trim for all three vehicles and costs Rs. 14,999 increment with Triber and Kiger and Rs. 6,999 increment with Kwid. This is not just a special edition, but a limited edition too. Renault will sell 300 units of Night Edition with each model.

Urban Night Edition is Renault’s unique approach to blending style and urban-friendly features. Renault offers an exquisite and harmonious blend of elegance and style quotient with aesthetically pleasing attributes such as stealth black body colour and Stardust Silver accents. Kiger already has a black shade. For Triber and Kwid, Urban Night Edition is the only way to go black.

Features breakdown

Even though all Urban Night variants get the same stealth black and Stardust Silver accents, features list varies with different vehicles, hence the change in pricing.

1. Kiger Urban Night Edition

Renault Kiger Urban Night Edition gets rear skid plates and side door body cladding on the outside. On the inside, Kiger Urban Night Edition sports a Smart Mirror Monitor, an advanced ambient lighting system, an illuminated scuff plate, and a puddle lamp.

2. Triber Urban Night Edition

Just like Kiger Urban Night Edition, Triber Urban Night Edition gets rear skid plates, along with side door body cladding as well. Extras with Triber include the addition of a rear trunk chrome liner with a Stardust Silver Finish. On the inside, Triber Urban Night Edition features a Smart Mirror Monitor, an illuminated scuff plate, and a puddle lamp.

3. Kwid Urban Night Edition

As opposed to the feature-rich additions with the other two, Kwid Urban Night Editions get fewer addons for lower prices. Renault has added Stardust Silver accents in front and rear skid plates, a headlamp bezel, and a bumper garnish. Stardust Silver flex wheels, an illuminated scuff plate, and a puddle lamp are notable additions.

Smart Mirror Monitor – Better than Exter’s dash cam?

Renault is bringing an innovative new feature with Urban Night Edition. Called Smart Mirror Monitor, it is essentially a 9.66-inch screen that doubles up as an IRVM. We have seen a similar feature with the new Suzuki XL7 sold in Indonesia. This screen gets adjustable view angles for IRVM too. Not only that, it acts as a dashcam, recording front and rear footage at all times.

One can download recorded front and rear camera footage with wireless smartphone connectivity as well. Other than this, there are no changes with powertrains for all three vehicles. A sole 1.0L 3-cylinder engine is common between the three, but only Kiger gets a turbo option with this engine with 100 hp and 190 Nm.

Manufacturer’s words

Mr. Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, of Renault India shared his excitement of the new launch commenting, “This is an exciting announcement for the Renault family including dealers, industry, and our employees. New-age customers will make a bold statement with the powerful Urban Night Limited Edition.

This reflects our dedication to crafting wow customer-centric experiences. We are confident that this new limited edition will enable us to welcome more customers to our growing Renault family.”