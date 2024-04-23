Nissan Sold 1 Lakh Magnite In India – 30K Annual Sales For 3rd Consecutive Year

In sub 4m SUV space Nissan Magnite rivals Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Maurti Suzuki Brezza and Renault Kiger

Magnite has been one of Nissan’s biggest strengths and has proved to be a trusted vehicle for many buyers in India. Magnite is Nissan’s only offering in India and has turned the fortunes around for the brand. Nissan Magnite has touched the 1 lakh units sold milestone ahead of company’s portfolio expansion plans in the future.

Nissan Sold 1 Lakh Magnite In India

Magnite has been one of the best sub 4m SUVs in India. It is currently among the most underrated sub 4m SUVs too and poses a great balance between safety, features, technology, performance and price. Nissan calls Magnite Big, Bold and Beautiful and 1 lakh customers can attest to that.

Not only did Nissan manage to sell 1 lakh Magnite SUV in India, but the company also witnessed steady 30K+ sales per annum for the third consecutive FY. This shows Magnite’s consistent draw on Indian buyers and has proved to be a game-changer for Nissan brand in India since its debut in 2020.

Company achieved 1 lakh milestone for Magnite in the domestic market back in January 2024. Under the “Make in India, Make for the world” philosophy, Nissan Motor India PVT LTD (NMIPL) has shipped 30,000 units of Magnite in global markets as well, extending the appeal of Magnite abroad.

In domestic market, Nissan sold 9,569 units in FY20, 33,905 units in FY21, 32,546 units in FY22 and 30,146 units in FY 23. This totals to a sum of 1,06,166 units. Where exports are concerned, Nissan shipped 513 units of Magnite in FY20, 7,781 units in FY21, 11,540 units in FY22 and 9,303 units in FY23 yielding a total of 29,137 units.

Total sales (domestic + exports) stood at 1,35,303 units since the car debuted in 2020. Nissan is on the verge of launching a facelift version of Magnite and testing for the same has already commenced. The company also announced a sub 4m MPV based on Magnite, which is yet to materialise.

Statement from Nissan Motor India

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, commented, “We are immensely proud of how the Nissan Magnite has defied conventions and disrupted the B-SUV segment in India. But our success wouldn’t be complete without acknowledging our loyal customers—their trust and unwavering support have been our driving force. Building on the remarkable achievements of the Magnite, we are now embarking on an exciting journey. Our focus is on creating a new product lineup that will resonate with the discerning Indian market.”

Frank Torres, President, Nissan India Operations said, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued customers and dedicated dealers for their unwavering support. The Nissan Magnite has truly been a game-changer in the Indian automotive market, redefining the B-SUV segment for the industry. As we continue this journey, we remain committed to delivering excellence and innovative products, always keeping in mind the true philosophy of our Japanese DNA.”

Also read – Magnite based MPV confirmed.