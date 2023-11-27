Simple Dot One Announced – Sub Rs. 1 Lakh, 3.7kWh Battery, 160km Range

Upcoming Simple Dot One is the company’s affordable EV that packs a 3.7 kWh battery promising a range of up to 160 km and cost under Rs. 1 lakh

Since the revised FAME II scheme is in effect, there have been more and more affordable EV offerings to offset reduction in subsidy. Ather launched 450S, Ola launched S1X and S1 Air lineup. What is Simple Energy’s take on this new strategy? This is where just announced Simple Dot One comes into play.

Simple Dot One affordable scooter announced – Debut 15th December

In August 2023, we covered Simple Energy’s new Dot One name trademarks in detail. The company has trademarked both Dot One and Simple Dot One names. The company have made it official now by announcing its first new affordable scooter line under Simple Dot One sub-brand.

This will sit below Simple One in Simple Energy’s portfolio, which was launched recently. Simple Energy electric mobility startup has announced 15th December as the debut date for Simple Dot One. This way, the company can penetrate the EV segment better with a broader range of vehicles across multiple price brackets.

Simple Dot One will help the company target multiple audiences and demographics too. The Bengaluru-based startup promises a meticulously developed vehicle that strikes a balance between performance and features that should fall in line with customer expectations along with carving a bigger name in the industry for Simple Energy.

Sub Rs. 1 Lakh price tag

The company has divulged a few specifics about Simple Dot One which is set to debut on 15th of December. For starters, the primary objective for Simple Energy’s new affordable scooter is to be actually affordable. The company quotes sub Rs. 1 lakh price tag. In our experience, this should be around Rs. 99,999.

This pricing is more likely to be inclusive of FAME II Subsidy too (Central and State). Not a bad proposition at all. Simple Dot One will pack a 3.7 kWh battery that promises a range of up to 160 km (IDC). Direct rivals include Ola S1 X, S1 X+ and S1 Air.

3.7 kWh battery under Rs. 1 lakh price bracket is impressive for a scooter that promises to offer a feature-rich experience. There are specially designed tyres too that contribute towards this range.

Words from the manufacturer

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy, said, “Today marks a significant chapter in the journey of Simple Energy as we proudly introduce the Simple Dot One, the latest affordable addition to our pioneering Simple One series.

Our vision to deliver accessible electric mobility converges in the Simple Dot One, fusing sleek design with state-of-the-art features. We are eagerly anticipating its market launch, counting on the unwavering support of our esteemed customers.”