Orxa Mantis e-Bike Launched At Rs. 3.6 Lakh – Ultraviolette F77 Rival

Orxa Mantis comes in a sporty package, promises exhilarating rides and has IDC certified range of 221 km

Bengaluru-based Orxa Energies has launched its first electric two-wheeler, Orxa Mantis, at a starting price of Rs 3.60 lakh. At this price point, it is a direct rival to the base variant of Ultraviolette F77. The latter is priced at Rs 3.80 lakh and is currently one of the fastest electric motorcycles in the country.

Orxa Mantis – Key features

In the race to launch Ultraviolette’s first rival, Orxa seems to have had an upper hand, as opposed to Magron Novus and Raptee. True to its name, Orxa Mantis has all the qualities associated with an apex predator. Some of the key highlights include an aggressive front fascia, sharp fairing, sculpted fuel tank enclosure, split seat design and elevated tail section.

The e-bike will be available in exciting dual-tone colour options, with contrasting graphics and decals. As of now, two colour options – Urban Black and Jungle Grey. At the sides, one can easily notice the large battery pack. The battery is enclosed within a hybrid aluminium case that has IP67-rated ingress protection.

The enclosure has straight grooves that complement the bike’s sporty profile. Mantis has a 5-inch full-digital TFT dashboard. Orxa is using its own Linux-based operating system for the dash. The instrument console has Bluetooth connectivity. Users can pair their phones using Mantis app to access phone notifications, ride analytics and navigation. The electric bike has an all-LED setup, including a Mantis-inspired twin projector LED headlamp.

Orxa Mantis specs, range, top speed

Orxa Mantis is utilizing an 8.9 kWh battery pack that supplies power to a liquid-cooled BLDC motor. This makes it the first electric two-wheeler in India to have a liquid-cooled setup. It has helped achieve a compact profile for the motor that weighs just 11.5 kg. The motor delivers 20.5 kW (27.5 hp) of max power and 93 Nm of peak torque.

Rated top speed is 135 km/h, whereas acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is achievable in 8.9 seconds. The e-bike uses a belt final drive and has Orxa’s proprietary ride-by-wire throttle control. Other highlights include regenerative braking and side stand sensors. The bike has a ground clearance of 180 mm and weighs 182 kg.

This seems heavy, but it is still lighter than Ultraviolette F77 weighing 197 kg. Mantis has 221 km range, which is 15 km more than F77 (206 km IDC). However, F77 has a top-spec Recon variant that has a range of 307 km. It utilizes a larger 10.3 kWh battery pack.

A 1.3 kW standard charger is included in the price of Orxa Mantis. Users have the option to buy a 3.3 kW Blitz charger. The price of the fast charger is yet to be revealed. Both chargers can be used as portable units or fixed on a wall. Orxa will be offering a range of accessories such as side panniers (30 L) and top box (45 L).

Orxa Mantis pre-booking

For the first 1,000 customers, Orxa is offering a pre-booking amount of just Rs 10,000. It will be later increased to Rs 25,000. The booking amount is fully refundable. Deliveries are expected to commence around April 2024.