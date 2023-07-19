Raptee Electric Bike Design Patent – Ultrviolette F77 Rival

In terms of performance numbers and overall expected product, Raptee electric bike will target Ultraviolette F77

2W EV space has seen growth in recent years. Most of this growth is in the electric scooter space. Electric motorcycles have seen fewer entrants. Raptee Electric Motorcycles intend to change that with a new offering. The brand first made its appearance at 2020 Auto Expo.

Later on, we saw Raptee’s first set of prototypes trundling on the roads. Raptee’s design patent reveals what the motorcycle will look like in production-spec guise. At first sight, Ultraviolette F77 is its main intended rival. Let’s take a look.

A Fusion of Styles: Street-Naked, Sportsbike Appeal – Raptee Electric Bike design patent

Raptee design patent reveals a mix of a street naked and a sports machine. Akin to Ultraviolette F77. The headlight is that of a street naked motorcycle, while lower body features a fairing like a sportsbike. For the first time, Raptee electric bike headlight can be seen.

It features an interesting LED DRL signature that has horizontal elements. Said fairing will get sleek LED turn indicators and by the looks of it, they double up as DRLs. Conventional LED turn indicators are visible at their conventional spots. Fairing is muscular, yet angular in design, and screams a lot of aggression.

Front fairing is open and this is where the radiator will sit for optimum battery cooling. Instrument screen will double up as a faux fly screen. There are no clip-on handlebars and ORVMs are run of the mill. There are split seats, and split grab rails. Prototypes were seen with chain drive and custom aluminium swingarms.

Production version might retain them. The concept, and patent feature USD telescopic front forks, while first set of prototypes had RSU front forks. Single disc setup is present at both ends.

Performance on Point: Accelerating 0-60 km/h in Under 3.5 Seconds – What will it pack?

Electric motorcycle space is still young, unlike electric scooter space. At the entry level end, we have Pure EV ecoDryft, Odysse Vader and the likes. At mid level, we have Tork Kratos, Matter Aera, HOP OXO and the upcoming Oben Rorr. But there is a premium upper tier electric motorcycle segment where Ultraviolette F77 is currently moving along as a sole offering.

This is the party that Raptee will crash, accompanied by Magron Novus. Raptee electric bike features a battery large enough to cover 150 km of real world range. Top speed is 135 km/h and acceleration figures include 0 – 60 km/h in under 3.5 seconds. 0 – 80% charge comes in to 85% (promised) with a CCS2 charging socket.

All of these numbers point towards Ultraviolette F77. We hope Raptee tackle Ultraviolette in terms of pricing. As of now, F77 costs between Rs. 3.8 lakh and 5.5 lakh (ex-sh).