Ultraviolette F99 Factory Racing Unveiled, 120hp, 265kmph – F77 Europe Debut

Apart from showcasing F77 to European market, Ultraviolette F99 Factory Racing was the primary attraction at the company’s booth at 2023 EICMA

Indian high-performance electric mobility startup, Ultraviolette, has set the stage ablaze at 2023 EICMA Show. The company is delighted to showcase F77 motorcycle in Europe. But the more tantalizing unveil from Ultraviolette definitely has to be F99 Factory Racing platform. This is a fully faired electric motorcycle with one of the highlights being its active aerodynamics.

Ultraviolette F77 Europe Debut

Indian electric mobility provider has taken long strides to extend its operations to the Old Continent. The company made its presence known at 2023 EICMA with its high acclaimed F77 electric motorcycle. Ultraviolette has revealed it will accept registrations from European buyers starting 15th November 2023.

The bookings can be made on the official website and the price set for Europe is between EUR 9,000 and EUR 11,000 subject to federal or state government incentives and taxes. There are three variants on offer – Shadow, Laser and Airstrike. Deliveries are set to commence in second quarter of 2024.

F77 is currently the best high-performance electric motorcycle in India, with no real competition. Upcoming Magron Novus and Raptee electric motorcycles will be primary rivals when launched. Where design is concerned, Ultraviolette has struck a right balance between aggression and elegance. It looks macho, and futuristic at the same time.

The 10.3 kWh battery pack powers the sole motor rated at 40 bhp of peak power and 100 Nm of peak instantaneous torque at 0 RPM. There are three ride modes too – Glide, Combat and Ballistic with distinct performance characteristics.

Ultraviolette F99 Factory Racing

Extending the vision from F77, Ultraviolette has unveiled fully-faired F99 Factory Racing Platform at 2023 EICMA Show. This is unlike anything we have seen from any indigenous Indian 2W manufacturer, ever. Garnering massive interest at the show, F99 radiated an extremely futuristic vibe that Ultraviolette is steering itself to.

Specs are mind-numbing for any Indian indigenous motorcycle ever. We’re talking about a 120 bhp peak power that can catapult the motorcycle from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3 seconds. That’s not the most impressive part, however. That credit goes to a low kerb weight of just 178 kg and an even more impressive active aero trickery that Ultraviolette is demonstrating.

For its active aero bits, the company has derived inspiration from supersonic fighter jets. Most panels of F99 along with its winglets are made of carbon fibre. The term Active Aerodynamics is an umbrella for aerodynamic gains at cowl ducts and air windshield. These channel air to the motor where it is compressed and released through vanes, reducing air drag and optimising air flow.

Then there is Air-Blade tech which is an electronically actuated system that increase downforce during cornering with the help of segments integrated within the fairing. There are multiple winglets and aero bits that contribute to aero efficiency, hence boasting a top speed of 265 km/h. Showcased in attractive White and Red colour combo, we can expect Ultraviolette F99 Factory Racing to go on sale in 2025.

Words from the manufacturer

Narayan Subramaniam, Co-Founder & CEO, Ultraviolette, expressed the company’s enthusiasm, stating, “We received an overwhelming response from enthusiasts across 190 countries, showing keen interest in the Ultraviolette F77. This energized our conviction to enter the European market, and EICMA 2023 is just the beginning, marking a significant milestone in our journey.

As we set our sights on the global markets, the premiere of the F99 Factory Racing Platform further testifies to the passion, innovation, and relentless pursuit of excellence that started with the F77 and now seamlessly evolves into the F99. In an industry dominated by legacy players we take pride in our role as catalysts of transformation in the realm of racing.”

Niraj Rajmohan, Co-Founder & CTO, Ultraviolette, added, “The F99 Factory Racing Platform exemplifies our vision to lead the way in global EV innovation. We take pride in driving innovation in the world of racing, providing state-of-the-art technology and unparalleled riding experiences, whether it’s on the track or the open road. Our entry into the European market marks an exhilarating milestone in our journey.”