Pre Facelift Nissan X-Trail Spied Testing In India – Tucson, Tiguan, C5 Rival

Sold in multiple global locations such as Japan, Australia and Europe, latest-gen Nissan X-Trail is offered with petrol only powertrains

Spotted on road tests, Nissan X-Trail could be unveiled for Indian market in 2024. The Japanese carmaker has revealed launch intentions of Juke, Qashqai and X-Trail as part of the Rs. 5,300 Cr investment made by Renault-Nissan alliance. Nissan Ariya has been spotted testing with camouflage. But the X-Trail test mule is fully camouflage-free.

Pre Facelift Nissan X-Trail spotted in India

For starters, this is not the facelifted version of X-Trail that recently debuted as MY2024 Nissan Rogue in USA and 2024 Nissan X-Trail in other markets. This prototype spotted in Chennai, India, is a pre-facelift version of 4th gen X-Trail. With X-Trail, Nissan will target the premium SUV segment in India.

It will rival the likes of Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan and Citroen C5 Aircross. X-Trail could be launched at a starting price of around Rs 35 lakh via CBU route. With its flowy design and soft lines and grooves, Nissan X-Trail comes across as pleasant and approachable. Some key features include prominent grille with chrome garnish, sleek LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and trapezoidal fog lamp housing.

The SUV has distinctive wheel arches, body cladding, blacked out pillars, chrome garnish on window line, roof rails, shark fin antenna and 17-inch sporty alloy wheels. At rear, key features include edgy tail lamps and prominent bumper with chrome garnish. Measuring 4,690 mm long, 1,820 mm wide, and 1,740 mm in height, Nissan X-Trail will be easy to spot on the streets.

Wheelbase is at 2,705, which seems sufficient for ensuring roomy interiors. X-Trail will be offered in both 5-seat and 7-seat configuration. There will be ample boot space and extra room can be created with foldable seats. Rear doors open up to 80°, which ensures easy access to passengers and for managing luggage and other items.

Nissan X-Trail has luxurious interiors with features such as leather wrapped centre console and dashboard, leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, leatherette knee pads, air vents in piano black finish and carbon fibre decoration on door panel. Other key highlights include 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, tilt and telescopic steering column and dual-zone automatic climate control.

Nissan X-Trail performance, safety

Where powertrains are concerned, MY2024 Nissan Rogue and 2024 Nissan X-Trail facelift has a sole 1.5L petrol engine option with a variable turbo generating 201 bhp and 305 Nm, with a mild-hybrid variant with 204 bhp and 330 Nm. FWD is standard and AWD is optional.

Previous engine options for X-Trail are a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.5-litre petrol. While Nissan X-Trail does not offer much in terms of wow elements, it makes it up with a comprehensive range of safety features. Some key safety features include active brake limited slip, hill start assist, hill descent control and electronic parking brake with auto hold.

Safety is further enhanced with Nissan Intelligent Mobility suite. It offers features such as forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, cruise control, high beam assist, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, around view monitor and moving object detection.