QJ Motor Slashed Price By Up To Rs. 40K – SRC 250, SRC 500, SRV 300

With QJ Motor slashed price, SRC 250 is cheaper by Rs. 30,000 along with SRC 500 and SRV 300 both shedding up to Rs. 40,000 from the original price tag

Price revision for low-selling motorcycles seems to be a mantra that many 2W manufacturers are employing in India. We recently saw Honda use this strategy twice with CB300F and CB300R. Now, Chinese 2W Juggernaut, QJ Motor, is employing a similar strategy. The company slashed prices of select motorcycles under SRC and SRV lineup.

QJ Motor Slashed Price By Up To Rs. 40K

For starters, QJ SRC 250 used to cost Rs. 2.1 lakh, SRC 500 Rs. 2.69 lakh and SRV 300 Rs. 3.49 lakh (all prices ex-sh). This is a welcome strategy as QJ Motors is a new brand for Indian market with less recall among enthusiasts, unlike QJ’s subsidiary Benelli. The price revision accounts for up to Rs. 40,000 (ex-sh).

SRC 250

Where product positioning is concerned, SRC 250 is a retro classic motorcycle packing a twin-cylinder engine. Yes, a twin-cylinder engine. Up until now, it was priced at Rs. 2.1 lakh, which was already a steal. The new pricing is even more attractive at Rs. 1.79 lakh (ex-sh). Which is down by Rs. 31,000 (ex-sh).

For around Rs. 1.8 lakh, one can’t even buy a Royal Enfield Classic 350’s base variant that only has a single-cylinder engine. SRC 250 has twice the number of engine components as that of a single-cylinder engine. This engine makes 17 bhp and 17 Nm, which are less than that of any Royal Enfield. Colours include Silver, Black and Red.

SRC 500

Unlike SRC 250 which was a twinner, SRC 500 is a single-cylinder motorcycle that rivals the likes of Harley-Davidson X440, Royal Enfield Classic 350 and others. This 480cc single-cylinder engine packs 25.15 bhp and 36 Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual. This is purely an air-cooled engine too, unlike SRC 250 which had active air cooling with a large radiator.

Where pricing is concerned, SRC 500 used to cost between Rs. 2.69 lakh and Rs. 2.79 lakh, depending upon colours opted. Now, QJ Motors has reduced prices to Rs. 2.39 lakh (ex-sh), which is down by Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 40,000 when compared to earlier prices. There doesn’t seem to be price disparity between colours anymore.

SRV 300

This is QJ’s only V-Twin motorcycle on sale in India and is vastly similar to Keeway Benda V302C, which falls under QJ umbrella as well. SRV 300 used to cost between Rs. 3.49 lakh and Rs. 3.59 lakh (ex-sh), depending on colours. Just like SRC 500, there is no price difference with colours anymore.

The new price is Rs. 3.19 lakh, which is Rs. 40,000 less than the pricier colour option of MY2023. Funny enough, Keeway Benda V302C, which is vastly the same bike, costs around 4.3 lakh (ex-sh). Extra cost for a belt-drive, negligible design changes and a slightly larger fuel tank don’t make any sense.

QJ Motor SRV 300 is powered by a 296cc V-Twin motor that generates 29.88 bhp and 26 Nm, mated to a 6-speed transmission and chain drive. The weight is only 164 kg, which is commendable and SRV 300 is now the most affordable V-twin engine-equipped bike in India. Rs. 1,000 cheaper than Keeway K-Light 250V.