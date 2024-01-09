Renault 2024 Roadmap Revealed – Launches Revised MY24 Lineup

The five new car launches as per Renault roadmap revealed, new generation versions of Triber and Kiger are included, with Duster in the future

In the Indian market, Renault has settled with sub 4m vehicles for quite some time. In its glory days, Renault India sold premium vehicles like Captur, Fluence and Koleos along with mass favourite Duster. Renault has laid down its future roadmap and revealed future possibilities along with launching MY24 lineup including Kwid, Triber and Kiger.

Renault 2024 Roadmap Revealed

For Renault, India is among the 4 export hubs outsold of its stronghold, Europe. To strengthen its international portfolio, Renault is pouring in EUR 3 Billion in investment. Renault calls it Renaulution India 2024. India is one of the recipients of this investment and the company will launch five new vehicles.

These include next-gen versions of Kiger and Triber along with three new entrants. One of these three is highly likely to be Duster and then we can expect a premium electric vehicle that may share its underpinnings with Nissan Ariya which is spotted testing in India. These five new vehicle launches will be launched phase-wise in the next three years.

Renault is offering 2 years of standard warranty and 7 years of extended warranty. The company has also launched MY24 lineup including Kwid, Triber and Kiger. There are new colour additions, new features and new trim levels and more.

2024 Renault Kwid

Renault’s most affordable Kwid gets more value with MY24 version. There are as many as 14 safety features offered as standard fitment, including the recently added rear seatbelt reminders. With top-spec Climber trim, Renault has added three new dual-tone colour schemes, taking the total to five.

RXL (O) trim now gets Easy-R AMT transmission variant, mated to its 1.0L NA petrol engine. Making this India’s most affordable automatic car available in the Asian subcontinent. RXL (O) also gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen as well, increasing the value quotient.

2024 Renault Triber

Triber is India’s most affordable 7-seater in Indian PV segment. Renault has pitted it as a lifestyle-oriented vehicle and is a solid package overall. Triber now gets some most sought-after features like front center armrest and electrically foldable ORVMs. Not just that, Renault intends to wow the buyers too, by offering many feel-good features.

These include a wireless charging pad, a digital instrument cluster with a 7-inch TFT display, a wireless charging pad and LED interior lights. The PM 2.5 air filter helps in keeping the in-car air clean and safe. Colour addition includes Stealth Black and there are 15 standard safety features including rear seatbelt reminders.

A 4 star rated crash rating from GNCAP, is a strong flex point with Triber too. Speaking of feature rejig with variants, Renault has added RXL gets rear AC vents with a dedicated blower, while RXT gets a rearview camera and rear washer and wiper.

2024 Renault Kiger

Just like Triber, Renault has offered LED interior lights with Kiger along with 15 standard safety features including rear seat belt reminders. But being the flagship product, Renault has added premium leatherette upholstery and leatherette steering cover. Not just that, Renault has added welcome and goodbye function with its powered ORVMs.

Additionally, Kiger gets auto-dimming IRVM which is bezel-less too, lending a premium and upmarket appeal. With Turbo variants, front brake calipers are painted Red to heighten the sporty appeal. RXT (O) gets auto AC and power-folding ORVM, while RXZ Energy variant gets cruise control.

Words from the manufacturer

Mr. Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations said- “Over the next three years, we are set to embark on an exhilarating journey with five product launches, encompassing both entirely new models and the next generation from our current product range.

This significant stride forward is not only a testament to our commitment but also marks the introduction of the all-new Renault brand identity to the Indian market. Our primary goal is to deliver exceptional value, create delightful experiences, and evoke a renewed sense of pride among Renault owners.”