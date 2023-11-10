Renault Duster Design Patents Leaked – This Is How It Looks Like

The new Renault Duster design patents show an evolutionary leap in design bearing all the iconic traits of its predecessors and Bigster Concept

The creator of compact SUV segment, Renault Duster, is one of the most loved SUVs in India. With a robust suspension setup and AWD option, it was the most capable compact SUV of its time. Even though we never got 2nd gen model, we’re likely to get the 3rd gen, sometime in 2025. Design patents for the same have leaked and here’s what it will look like.

Renault Duster Design Patents Leaked

Dacia, Renault’s subsidiary will unveil the new 3rd generation Duster on 29th of November 2024 in an event in Portugal. The same car is expected to go on sale in India sometime in 2025, under Renault brand and may spawn its Nissan counterpart too. Probably not with the same Terrano name, as it has less brand recall.

Duster has had quite a following across multiple markets. Rightfully so, we might add. The combination of affordable pricing, simplicity, design and appeal, road presence, sense of robustness, economical running costs and reliability are some of its key strengths. Renault is likely to keep these strengths alive and match the legend of its predecessors.

Speaking of matching with predecessors, new Renault Duster design patents reveal clear design inspirations derived from 1st and 2nd gen models. Not only will this create familiarity, but it will also align with the same tough ethos that Duster has embodied since day one. In the fascia, we can see a flat bonnet and a single black element that holds both headlights with integrated DRLs.

There is a bull bar effect bumper insert and a large silver element that will be marketed as a faux skid plate. Even though there are no fog lights, Duster seems to get some air curtains, channelling air through the wheels. All of these design elements pay tribute to Dusters of the past. Resemblance with Renault’s Bigster concept is many as well.

Specs and features

In profile, we can see the new 10-spoke alloy wheels, thick door cladding, squared-off wheel arches with cladding, roof rails, a large glass area and strong rear quarter panels. Duster’s overall silhouette is retained, though. Rear section reveals Y-shaped LED tail lights as before, only inverted this time. Rear windshield is visually smaller and the load lip for Duster’s boot is higher than before.

The rear silver element is a lot more significant than before. The main attraction has to be the split roof spoiler, which is more pronounced than in 2nd gen model. Somewhat reminds me of a Kiger’s rear. Not something to complain about, at all. Rear door handles seem to be in C-pillars and not in their usual position.

Where powertrains are concerned, there are multiple rumours and reports suggesting different sets of powertrains for upcoming Duster. Also, features list is not yet out and there is a good possibility that Duster will have a thin brochure. This will keep the costs down and price competitive. So, nothing to complain about. Further details will be revealed on November 29th.

