Royal Enfield Scram 650 And Classic 650 Spotted Testing Together

Where Classic 650 dwells into its Classic-ness, Scram 650 emerges as the more sporty offering and it could be the lightest RE 650 bike

The iconic British motorcycle manufacturer, Royal Enfield, is gearing up to launch new motorcycles to further expand its ever-expanding portfolio. The latest launch from Bullet-maker was Shotgun 650 and the 650cc portfolio will be further expanded to include Classic 650 and Scram 650, as both were spotted testing.

Royal Enfield Scram 650 & Classic 650 Spotted

The four motorcycle launches per year strategy keenly followed by Royal Enfield has yielded the first product – Shotgun 650. There are three more to go for the year 2024 and one of these three is likely to be Scram 450, which is a stripped-down version of New Himalayan 450. The other two launches might include both 350cc and 650cc offerings.

Upcoming motorcycles in 650cc category are Classic 650 and Scram 650. Both these motorcycles are currently under testing. The recent spy shots credited to automotive enthusiast DerpBDerpy, show both upcoming Classic 650 and Scram 650 in the same frame, trundling down the streets of Chennai city.

Where design is concerned, Classic 650 looks very much like a lengthened Classic 350, which is not a bad thing at all. This formula exudes timeless appeal and radiates understated elegance. Whereas, Scram 650 looks like an Interceptor 650 on steroids. When launched, Scram 650 is likely to get the name Interceptor Bear 650.

Scram 650 is the most feature-loaded and lightest RE 650

Where main frame is concerned, Scram 650 is closely related to Interceptor 650, while Classic 650 is more relatable with Super Meteor 650. Where componentry is concerned, it is the opposite. We’re talking about Classic 650 showing less premium components and Scram 650 lapping up more premium hardware.

Both motorcycles fall under two distinctly different motorcycle umbrellas within RE’s 650cc portfolio. There are stark differences between two umbrellas in Royal Enfield’s 650cc motorcycle portfolio. One umbrella has Interceptor 650 and GT Continental 650, while the other umbrella houses Super Meteor 650 and recently launched Shotgun 650.

This bifurcation is important for Royal Enfield and both these umbrellas get different equipment. Classic 650 will join the lower-level and less-equipped 650cc bikes with conventional instrument cluster, RSU telescopic front forks, silver engine bay and the likes. Whereas Scram 650 is a more premium offering with USD telescopic front forks, black engine bay and RE’s new Tripper Dash screen.

Scram 650 gets a single-sided exhaust and knobby tyres with a minimal tail, while Classic 650 goes full regalia where classic-ness is concerned. Both motorcycles come equipped with the same 648cc parallel twin engine that is capable of developing around 47 bhp peak power and 52 Nm peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. Engine tuning might differ between both bikes to suit their respective character.