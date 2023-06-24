Safari Facelift Sequential Turn Indicators, Ambient Light Around Sunroof – Spied

Upcoming Tata Safari and Harrier will feature a brand new face and will incorporate the company’s new design language

Safari facelift is one of the most important launches for Tata and is likely to happen before the 2023 Diwali festive season. Testing is underway in full swing and there are multiple new elements that we can pin point from the spy shots. For example, Safari and Harrier facelift will feature new alloy wheels that are likely to be 19” in size.

Now, new spy shots reveal Safari facelift’s dynamic sequential turn indicators in an all-new tail light housing. Apart from that, we can also take a good look at the new Harrier and Safari facelift’s face. These new spy shots from 95pistons suggest Tata will retain its current logo as is, while the new logo seen with Tata Avinya concept might make it on next-generation models.

Safari Facelift New Details

Interestingly, this test mule’s front turn indicators were not on. But its headlights were. These new headlights get a vertical arrangement and feature LEDs. Previous test mules had temporary round headlights as these new ones weren’t functional back then. But, front turn indicators and DRLs weren’t on.

Tail lights are a different story, though. They are now sleeker than before and wrap around more extensively. They have thick LED signatures on the top and bottom, while full-width turn indicators are in the middle. These follow a swiping sequential pattern, which Nexon facelift is getting too.

We hope reverse lights are LED too. Maruti offers LED reverse lights as standard across the range with Fronx. Other notable elements include a smaller steel wheel on the rear left, which might be the spare wheel. We hope Tata offers 19” alloys and 16” spare steel rims as it did with Hexa.

Other additions include an upgrade in interior ambient lighting. We say this because the recent spy video features blue ambient lighting in its headliner, probably around its panoramic sunroof. Only the Red Dark Editions of Harrier and Safari offered red ambient lighting in the headliner.

Is a 1.5L turbo petrol on the cards?

Interior front, there is a new climate control panel along with a 2-spoke steering wheel with logo illumination. There is a digital display in ESP Terrain Mode select dial and the gear selector is all-new as well. Infotainment display and instrument screen will be similar to outgoing models in the top-spec trims.

We hope Tata takes more strides in rear passenger entertainment, at least with Safari. As rear seat entertainment, 2003 Tata Safari Limited Edition had individual screens behind front headrests. It even had a Playstation fitted from the factory (no kidding). Also, the Gold Edition (now discontinued) of the new Safari had genuine leather seats and rear seat ventilation. The same 2.0L diesel engine (168 bhp, 350 Nm, 6MT, 6AT) will continue to do duties. There is a possibility of a 1.5L turbo petrol engine (170 bhp, 250 Nm) too.

1 of 4

Source