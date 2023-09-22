Shotgun 650 Specs, Dimensions Leak – Shorter, Narrower Than Super Meteor

With new products like Shotgun 650, Royal Enfield will be able to strengthen its position in 500cc+ segment

Just like its diverse 350cc motorcycle range, Royal Enfield is working to add more options for enthusiasts in 650cc segment. While the Continental GT and Interceptor 650 have been here for quite some time now, the Super Meteor 650 was launched earlier this year in January. There will be a couple of more options in 650cc segment, one of which is Shotgun 650.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 dimensions revealed

Ahead of its launch, dimensional aspects of Shotgun 650 have been revealed. As it’s primarily designed for the streets, Shotgun 650 has a compact profile in comparison to Super Meteor. The homologation document lists Shotgun 650 at 2,170 mm long, 820 mm wide, 1,105 mm tall and having a wheelbase of 1,465 mm. In comparison, Super Meteor is 2,260 mm long, 890 mm wide, 1,155 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 1,500 mm. However, the difference in wheelbase is likely to be linked only with the size of wheels used.

With compact proportions, Shotgun 650 will be more agile and nimble-footed than Super Meteor. Seat height of Shotgun could be taller than Super Meteor. The latter has a seat height of 740 mm, which perfectly suits the profile of a cruiser bike. Shotgun’s seat height can be close to that of 650 twins at around 800 mm.

Homologation document reveals Shotgun 650’s gross vehicle weight (GVW) at 428 kg. This means kerb weight of around 248 kg. In comparison, Super Meteor has kerb weight of 241 kg (with 90% fuel and oil). It shows that Shotgun 650 can be heavier than Super Meteor, despite the former’s compact proportions.

Shotgun 650 will have a comfortable, upright riding stance. Not very different from what one would expect from a roadster bike. Other key highlights will include round headlamp and rear-view mirrors, curvy fuel tank, semi-digital instrument console, chrome accents, wide handlebar and horizontally positioned cylindrical exhaust. As is the case with most Royal Enfield bikes, one can expect a range of fresh colour options for Shotgun 650.

Shotgun 650 specs, performance

Much of the hardware specs are likely to be shared with or similar to that of Super Meteor and 650 twins. Super Meteor utilizes a steel tubular spine frame, with 43 mm upside down telescopic forks and dual rear shock absorbers. As compared to 101 mm rear suspension travel of Super Meteor, upcoming Shotgun can have rear suspension with longer travel.

Shotgun can get 320 mm disc at front and 300 mm disc at rear. Dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard. The bike will be using the 648cc parallel-twin, SOHC, air-oil cooled engine that churns out 47 PS of max power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox.

Shotgun 650 is expected to debut by end of this year. It could be offered at a starting price of around Rs 3.25 lakh. Royal Enfield is also working to launch the all-new Himalayan 450.