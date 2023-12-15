Simple Dot One Launched – 3.7kWh, 151km, Touchscreen For 1 Lakh

The Simple Energy’s affordable Simple Dot One launched will be available at an introductory price for first set of Bengaluru resident buyers

Since the revision of FAME II subsidy by Indian Government, there has been a new shift in strategies within 2W EV manufacturers in introducing affordable versions of their products. Ather launched 450S, Ola launched S1 Air, S1 X range. Simple Energy has taken a similar route and launched Simple Dot One in India at Rs. 1 lakh (ex-sh).

Simple Dot One Launched

The latest electric scooter from Simple Energy Stables is its much awaited Dot One. The electric mobility startup has priced Dot One at Rs. 99,999 (ex-sh, Bengaluru). This is introductory pricing for Dot One exclusively for pre-booked Simple One customers from Bengaluru city. This special pricing is till availability of inventory and is subjected to change there after.

Bookings for the same are open online. For starters, Simple Dot One affordable electric scooter is based on Simple Energy’s maiden product, Simple One. There is just one standard variant with Dot One and four colour options – Namma Red, Brazen Black, Grace White, and Azure Blue. For early bid buyers, Simple Energy is also offering customization.

This is in the form of LightX and BrazenX colour options. Deliveries of Simple Dot One will commence in Bengaluru first, followed by other cities in future. If we take a look at the Rs. 1 lakh price tag, it strategically undercuts Ather’s affordable model, 450S. However, Ola’s S1 X+ with the recent Rs. 20,000 discount proves to be quite disruptive at Rs. 89,999 (ex-sh, limited price).

If we zoom out a little and soak in the headline figures that Simple Dot One is brining to the table, things start to fall in place in favour of Simple Dot One, at least on paper. Speaking of headline figures, Simple Dot One has a 3.7 kWh battery promising a 160 km (IDC claimed) range on a single charge. This is just one fixed battery, unlike Simple One with a secondary removable one.

Specs & componentry

Drawing power from this battery is an 8.5 kW (11.4 bhp) (peak power) and 72 Nm electric motor. Performance is impressive on paper with Dot One accelerating to 40 km/h in 2.77 seconds. Top speed is 105 km/h. There are four ride modes – Eco, Ride, Dash and Sonic. There are disc brakes at both ends with CBS, 12-inch alloy wheels with 90/90 tubeless tyres, all LED lighting and more.

Another attribute that Simple Dot One packs that rivals don’t is a 7-inch touchscreen instrument screen with seamless app connectivity. Under-seat storage is quite large, at 35L and the ground clearance is a respectable 164.5 mm. Kerb weight is 126 kg.

Words from the manufacturer

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy, said, “Today marks a pivotal moment in the history of Simple Energy as we launch the Simple Dot One., the newest member of our expanding portfolio. The Dot One. symbolizes our commitment to delivering a top-tier yet affordable electric mobility experience, seamlessly blending elegant design with cutting-edge features for our esteemed customers.

Our unwavering dedication to sustainable mobility remains steadfast, and we are confident that the Simple Dot On.e, equipped with its disruptive capabilities, will not only make a mark in the market but also capture the minds of discerning consumers.”