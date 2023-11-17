Top 10 Scooter Sales October 2023 – Activa Scores 42% Market Share

Honda Activa continued to rule the scooter segment even as it posted a MoM decline in sales

Scooter and motorcycle manufacturers, many of whom have launched new products in the past three months, have seen total sales (scooters + motorcycles) at 15,52,970 units in October 2023, relating to both YoY and MoM growth. Here we look particularly at scooter sales, which have also seen outstanding growth in the past month.

Honda Activa at No. 1 with 42 percent market share

In October 2023, scooter sales grew by 15.86 percent on a year-on-year (YOY) basis to 5,27,720 units, up from 4,55,499 units sold in October 2022. This was a volume growth of 72,221 units. Month-on-month (MoM) sales saw an improvement of 1.70 percent from 5,18,912 units sold in September 2023.

Once again it was the Honda Activa scooter that saw the highest sales in October 2023. Sales stood at 2,18,856 units, up 3.91 percent YoY from 2,10,623 units sold in October 2022 to command a 41.47 percent market share. MoM sales however dipped by 6.89 percent from 2,35,056 units sold in September 2023.

No other scooter on this list was able to cross the 1 lakh unit mark in terms of sales. TVS Jupiter was at No. 2 with 91,824 units sold last month, up 19.19 percent from 77,042 units sold in October 2022. MoM sales also grew by 10.46 percent from 83,130 units sold in September 2023.

Jupiter currently commands a 17.40 percent market share, up from 16.02 percent MoM. In October 2023, the company expanded the Jupiter range to include the 125 SmartXonnect. TVS Jupiter 125 is now offered in Drum Alloy, Disc and SmartXonnect variants and are priced between Rs 86,405 and Rs 96,855 (ex-showroom).

Suzuki saw 0.23% MoM decline

Next in line for scooter sales was the Suzuki Access with 56,909 units sold last month, up 15.69 percent from 49,192 units sold in October 2022. It was, however, a marginal MoM decline of 0.23 percent from 57,041 units sold in September 2023. TVS also had the Ntorq on this list with an 11.04 percent YoY growth to 34,476 units, up from 31,049 units sold in October 2022 while MoM sales grew by 7.39 percent from 32,103 units sold in September 2023.

YoY and MoM growth was also seen for the Honda Dio scooter, sales of which went up to 32,385 units last month, up 34.19 percent from 24,134 units sold in October 2022. MoM sales went up even further by 35.06 percent (highest on this list) from 23,979 units sold in September 2023.

Ola leads the way in Electric scooter segment

Ola S1 (retail) sales improved by 45.40 percent YoY and 27.54 percent MoM to 23,783 units in October 2023. There had been 16,357 units and 18,647 units sold in October 2022 and September 2023 respectively.

Another popular electric scooter is the TVS iQube. Its sales saw triple digit growth in October 2023 to 20,121 units, up 148.32 percent from 8,103 units sold in October 2022. MoM sales, however, dipped marginally by 0.76 percent from 20,276 units sold in September 2023. A new electric scooter has been recently spied on test in Bengaluru which, though under heavy camouflage, bears a strong resemblance to the TVS iQube, though it could also be an Ather model.

Suzuki Burgman was at No. 8 on this lists of top 10 scooter sales in October 2023 with 18,071 units sold, up 43.19 percent YoY over 12,557 units sold in October 2022. It was also a MoM improvement of 3.23 percent as compared to 17,506 units sold in September 2023. Trailing the list was Hero Destini (17,425 units) and RayZR (13,870 units), both of which have seen YoY growth while sales of RayZR dipped on a MoM basis.