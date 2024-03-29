Skoda Sub 4m SUV Developed With Focus On 5-Star Crash Safety

The upcoming Skoda sub 4m SUV could launch next year and will rival the likes of Nexon, Brezza, XUV300, Venue, Sonet, Magnite and Sonet

As part of the India 2.5 strategy, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is expanding their lineup to include a new sub 4m SUV. Despite both brands (Skoda and Volkswagen) having explored the sub 4m segment, they haven’t forayed into SUV-style vehicles within this space. That will change soon and the company will launch its upcoming sub 4m SUV sometime next year.

Skoda Sub 4m SUV Safety

One of the big criteria for the upcoming Skoda sub 4m SUV is safety. Since their debut in Indian market, Skoda and Volkswagen have been providing excellent safety propositions right from their most affordable vehicles like Polo. Thus aligning their brand image with well-engineered and safe mobility solutions.

The same tradition has been followed with India 2.0 strategy. Based on the MQB A0 IN platform, India 2.0 strategy has spawned a total of four vehicles including Slavia sedan and Kushaq SUV for Skoda along with Virtus sedan and Taigun SUV for Volkswagen.

All four of these vehicles have demonstrated stellar crash performance under Global NCAP tests. The company’s safety endeavour will be carried over with future vehicles set to launch under India 2.5 strategy. Skoda recently revealed that their upcoming sub 4m SUV is being developed with 5-Star NCAP ratings in mind.

The MQB A0 IN platform

Skoda’s upcoming sub 4m SUV will be based on the same MQB A0 IN platform as seen on Kushaq and Slavia. This is a modular and scalable platform and the sub 4m SUV will probably sport a shorter wheelbase than Kushaq. MQB A0 IN platform was developed for India by Indian team and the Czech Republic.

This platform aims at providing an optimum dose of versatility, safety, dynamics and localisation. All this in an attempt to provide a curated experience with low maintenance costs and hassle-free ownership experience. Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has been shipping a few made in India vehicles to global markets.

Vehicles positioned on MQB A0 IN have seen positive responses from global markets too. Geographically, India is a strategically positioned export hub with the potential for higher penetration in ASEAN nations. Indian operations is the company’s largest manufacturing hub outside of Europe.

When launched, Skoda sub 4m SUV will lock horns with vehicles like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. Company is promising competitive pricing, but safety can’t be the only strength as there are safe propositions already on sale in this segment. There has to be a holistic approach with a right blend of features, creature comforts and safety.