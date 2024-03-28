Skoda Slavia CNG Spied Or New Engine Emission Testing?

Skoda Slavia currently rivals other C2-segment sedans like Honda City and Hyundai Verna along with its Volkswagen counterpart, Virtus

Riding on the wave of success generated by India 2.0 strategy, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has spawned four vehicles, 2 for Skoda and 2 for Volkswagen. However, the company is already hatching India 2.5 strategy. India 2.5 is expected to hold a lot more significance with a new sub 4m SUV. But is CNG a part of India 2.5 strategy?

Skoda Slavia CNG Spied

Yep, you read that right. The company’s new India 2.5 strategy might include a CNG vehicle. Automotive enthusiast Abhimanyu Komawar spotted a Skoda Slavia test mule with emission testing equipment. This could very well be just a routine testing for current generation of 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engines.

Conversely speaking, this may be more than that. Considering Skoda had confirmed CNG powertrain development with the now-discontinued Rapid. There were many test mules of Rapid CNG spotted as well. Slavia is the spiritual successor of Rapid and the project might have seen the light of day.

Once considered a poor man’s solution, CNG powertrains can be a genuine alternative to diesel fuel with proper design and implementation. Tata Motors’ dual tank CNG portfolio is a stellar example of this idea. Skoda might have spotted a demographic where lower running costs of a CNG could expand sales potential.

If true, it will be offered with the smaller 3-cylinder 1.0L TSI engine. There may be a demographic for CNG variant of Slavia or Virtus in global markets like South Africa or Latin countries.

What else could this be?

1. TSI 200 – In Latin markets like Brazil, Volkswagen Virtus with the 1.0L TSI engine makes 128 PS of peak power and 200 Nm of peak torque in one specification. This tune promises slightly higher performance than India-spec 1.0 TSI-equipped Slavia and Virtus’ 115 PS and 178 Nm. This higher-spec tune could stir the interest of Indian enthusiasts. The Slavia test mule may be testing this tune.

2. E30 or E85 compliant powertrain – Latin countries like Brazil currently mandate E27 fuel (Ethanol 27%) and are soon to mandate the blend to the 30% mark. Slavia’s VW counterpart, Virtus, is on sale in Brazil and is exported from India. The recent test mule might be testing E30 fuel or even a higher number (E85) for wiggle room in the future.

3. Diesel engine – Observing how Indian market still has a soft spot for diesel fuel, Skoda is considering importing Superb sedan with diesel engine only. But Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVW) developing an entire engine for this niche is slightly far-fetched.

4. Slavia vRS or Virtus GTI – Speaking of far-fetched theories, there is a slight probability of SAVW developing even sportier versions of Slavia and Virtus with the 200 bhp 2.0L engine. If you think about it, Polo GTI exists in global markets and is a hatchback version of Virtus sedan. So, why not?