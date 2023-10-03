Volkswagen Virtus Matte Launched – Taigun, Virtus Gets New Features

In terms of powertrains both Taigun and Virtus come equipped with either a 1.0L 3-cyl or a 1.5L 4-cyl turbo petrol engine option

After Skoda launched Slavia Matte Edition yesterday, Volkswagen has joined the bandwagon with Virtus Matte Edition. Similar interior and feature updates that Slavia and Kushaq got with the top-end trims, Volkswagen is bringing these to its models as well. Along with that, VW announced Volksfest 2023 across its 189 sales and 133 service touchpoints.

Volkswagen Virtus Matte Launched

Announced in April 2023, Volkswagen launched Virtus Matte Edition in India as part of GT Edge limited collection. Unlike Skoda who launched Slavia Matte Edition with both 1.0L and 1.5L engine options, Volkswagen Virtus Matte Edition is only on offer with its GT Plus trim. In this sense, Virtus Matte is only on offer with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine.

Pricing for VW Virtus Matte Edition based on GT Plus trim with Carbon Steel Grey Matte shade is Rs. 17,61,900 for manual 6-speed variant and Rs. 19,28,900 for automatic 7-speed DSG variants (both prices ex-sh). Both these variants get electrically adjustable front seats as standard fitment, while it is optional with regular Topline and GT Plus trims along with GT Plus Deep Black Pearl shade variants.

Virtus and Taigun gets new features

Speaking of electrically adjustable front seats, this is a new addition for both Virtus and Taigun. Volkswagen is offering this feature as an option with Topline and GT Plus trims. These two trim levels now get footwell illumination with both Taigun and Slavia as standard fitment too.

Apart from the electrically adjustable seats, Volkswagen is offering a subwoofer along with an amplifier to enhance in-cabin audio experience with much richer speaker outputs. The enhanced audio experience is limited to GT Plus trim buyers only. These feature additions are in line with what Skoda offered with Kushaq and Slavia yesterday.

Volksfest 2023 announced!

VW is welcoming the festive season in India by offering special offers and attractive benefits for customers in terms of after-sales services. The company is promising assured gifts on test drives and bookings of VW cars during this festival season. Volksfest 2023 commenced from 3rd October 2023 and lasts till 15th November 2023.

Benefits in after-sales services under Volksfest 2023 include free pickup and drop facility within pre-defined distances, door-step services via mobile service units for periodic maintenance, free vehicle check-ups, offers on service value pack, extended warranty, RSA and tyres.

Words from the manufacturer

Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “At

Volkswagen India, we believe in creating delightful experiences for our valued

customers. As we gear up to celebrate the festive season, we are delighted to introduce

a range of exciting benefits and feature enhancements across select variants with

Volksfest 2023.

Further, the introduction of the Virtus Matte Edition, an elegant addition to our GT Edge Collection, reflects the Brand’s dedication to providing vehicles that exemplify distinct sophistication and performance. Being dedicated to customer-centricity, we are delighted to introduce new and upgraded features for Virtus and Taigun that set higher benchmarks for customers, offering segment first experiences.”