Tata Sales Breakup May 2023 – Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Harrier, Safari

Tata Motors saw an upsurge in sale of electric vehicles in May 2023 with Nexon EV Prime and Max, along with Tiago and Tigor EV contributing 13 percent PV volumes

Tata Motors was the 3rd best-selling OEM in May 2023 after Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai commanding a market share of 13.7 percent in the past month. Tata Motors sales stood at 45,880 units in May 2023.

This was a 6 percent growth as compared to 43,340 units sold in May 2022. MoM sales dipped by 2 percent from 47,010 units sold in April 2023. Market share however, dipped to 13.7 percent YoY, down 1.0 percent from 14.7 percent held in May 2022.

Tata Sales Breakup May 2023

Tata Nexon was the top selling model in the company lineup in May 2023 despite a YoY and MoM de-growth. Sales stood at 14,423 units in May 2023, down 1 percent from 14,614 units sold in May 2022. MoM sales also fell by 4 percent from 15,002 units sold in April 2023. Tata Motors recently updated the Nexon EV Max XZ+ LUX with new features, some of which are not even offered on its ICE counterpart which could boost sales in the month ahead.

At no. 2 was the Tata Punch with sales of 11,124 units in May 2023, up 9 percent YoY from 10,241 units sold in May 2022. It was also a MoM growth of 2 percent from 10,934 units sold in April 2023. Punch sales reached a new milestone in May 2023 as its 2,00,000th unit rolled off production lines from the company’s Pune plant. This milestone figure was achieved in 19 months since the compact SUV was launched in 2021.

A YoY sales of 78 percent was seen in the case of Tata Tiago with 8,133 units sold in the past month, up from 4,561 units sold in May 2022. MoM sales dipped by 4 percent from 8,450 units sold in April 2023.

There was also the Tata Altroz with a 10 percent YoY and 16 percent MoM growth in sales in May 2023 to 5,420 units. Altroz iCNG variant has been launched in India. It is offered in 6 variants and priced between Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 10.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Tigor sales were down to 2,710 units in the past month, a YoY de-growth of 32 percent from 3,975 units sold in May 2022 and down 14 percent MoM from 3,154 units sold in April 2023.

Tata Harrier and Safari Sales De-growth

Tata Harrier and Safari posted lower sales in May 2023. Sales of the Harrier dipped 18 percent YoY and 17 percent MoM to 2,303 units. Harrier sales stood at 2,794 units and 2,783 units in May 2022 and April 2023 respectively. Likewise, Safari sales fell YoY by 21 percent and 12 percent MoM to 1,776 units.