Tata Altroz XM: Back with a Bang and a Sunroof XM(S)

Tata Altroz XM (S), XM: Budget-Savvy Hatchbacks, and the allure of sunroof-equipped vehicle

Altroz is currently the only vehicle in India offering a petrol, a diesel and CNG powertrain options. With new BS6 P2 emission norms kicking in, Tata Altroz is the only diesel hatchback in the country.

Now, Tata has relaunched XM trim and introduced new XM (S) variant with Altroz which is the most affordable vehicle in India with a sunroof. Let’s take a look at what is what in new XM and XM (S) trims.

Altroz XM (S): Because a Car Without a Sunroof is so 2010

Tata had discontinued XM trim from Altroz in November 2022 and introduced XE+ trim. Now, XM is back and along with it, comes a sunroof variant, namely XM (S). Pricing for XM is Rs. 6.90 lakh and Rs. 7.35 lakh for XM (S). Only the 1.2L petrol is on offer with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Primary headline features include steering mounted controls, height adjust function for driver’s seat. ORVMs get electric adjustment and they fold electrically as well, and 16” steel wheels, among others. Tata’s official accessories catalogue will enable larger touchscreen retro fitment as well. Only XM (S) gets electric sunroof.

The Subtle Art of Sunroof Rivalry

Most affordable sunroof vehicle in India title used to go to Honda WR-V, (RIP) and more recently, to Altroz XM+ (S). Now, Tata is offering sunroof at a lower price point of Rs. 7.35 lakh (ex-sh) with XM (S) trim. While XM+ (S) trim costs Rs. 7.9 lakh, from Hyundai, it is i20 Asta MT at Rs. 9.01 lakh (both prices ex-sh) that can be considered.

While no one knows why the craze for sunroof exists, it has fast grown to be a sought-after feature. And folks give it some consideration in car buying decisions. Currently, Altroz has good reception from Indian customers with around 7,250 units sold in June 2023.

That said, primary rival Maruti Suzuki Baleno sales soar higher. Tata Motors is now making remote key and all-four power windows as standard fitment across trim levels. If a customer wants cruise control, reverse camera and other shenanigans, XM+ trim would make a lot of sense.