Tata Curvv Design Leaked Ahead Of Launch – Full Details Here!

As opposed to Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, Hyryder, Kushaq, Taigun, Astor, Elevate and C3 Aircross, Tata Curvv is the only coupe SUV

First started with BMW X6, coupe SUV genre has been one of the most interesting in automotive industry. In India, however, there are only a few coupe vehicles. Tata Motors is set to launch India’s most stylish mainstream coupe vehicle in the form of Curvv. Design trademarks for the same have leaked, revealing Curvv’s design uncamouflaged.

Tata Curvv Design Leaked

There are multiple segments where Tata Motors currently doesn’t operate. Most prominent among these is compact SUV segment which is now marketed as mid-size SUV segment (4.2m to 4.3m length, for reference). This is a cut-throat segment that currently has nine contenders. Tata Curvv will be the tenth, and dare we say it, the most stylish.

Initial speculations suggested Tata Curvv will be a stretched Nexon. Now that the naked design is out, we should say it looks more like a hunkered-down Harrier than a glorified Nexon. For starters, Tata Curvv will share its fascia with Harrier and Safari, with a slight variance in its LED DRL signatures.

Like Curvv Concept, the edge of production-spec Curvv’s LED DRLs point upwards, flowing neatly into the clamshell bonnet. LED headlights, fog lights, upper and lower grill and lower bumper look identical to Harrier and Safari. Wheel arches have a slightly squarish design with a much thicker plastic cladding than what we saw with Harrier and Safari.

Front windshield along with A & B pillars seems to be shared with Nexon. Door frame skeleton might be shared with Nexon too, but sheet metal profiling look a lot more muscular lending a wider appeal. I considered 17-inch alloys on my Renault Captur Platine to be the prettiest among compact SUVs. Curvv’s wheel design is my new favourite. Hope they’re 18-inchers, though.

Stylish Coupe SUV

From C-pillar onwards, there is a sloping roofline, stylishly merging into its rear. This area is all-new and is unique to Tata Curvv. Also unique to Curvv, are flush door handles and the glass roof. Looking at design sketches, we would wager that Curvv will come equipped with a fixed glass roof, instead of a panoramic sunroof. But is it electrochromic? Only time will tell.

Rear section is not visible in these images. But there will be a connected LED tail light design and a muscular rear bumper, mimicking the front LED signature and front bumper respectively. Split aero rear spoiler is highly likely too, unlike a rear washer and wiper. Sloping roofline might negate the need for a wiper, though.

ICE Version Emission Testing Commenced

Tata Curvv will be launched with a petrol, a diesel and an electric (Curvv.ev) powertrain. All three might not be available at launch. Despite decreasing demand for diesel engines, Tata is sticking to diesel engines catering to diesel-heads like myself. Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos are the only other rivals with diesel offerings.

The launch might be around mid-2024. Curvv EV is highly likely to go on sale first, followed by the 1.5L diesel. Tata’s new 1.5L GDI turbo petrol might launch at a later date. Recently, an ICE version of Tata Curvv was spotted with emission testing equipment strapped on it. We would wager this is a diesel variant.