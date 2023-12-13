Tata Curvv Sales Aimed At 4k Per Month – 3k For ICE, 1k For EV

Tata will commence production of Curvv SUV around April 2024, whereas prices will be announced by June

As of now, the compact SUV segment is dominated by the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara. Tata too will enter this space next year with its Curvv coupe SUV. It will have both ICE and electric powertrains. Before Curvv is launched, Tata will introduce the Harrier EV.

Curvv sales target at 48K units

Tata will first launch the ICE version of Curvv, followed by the electric model. Curvv will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Ranjangaon. This is the same location where Nexon is manufactured. Latest spy shots of Tata Curvv were shared by automotive enthusiast Ghugarkar Pratik Vijay, who spotted the test mule in Tamhini Ghat near Pune.

As per a report, an annual sales target of 48,000 units has been set for Curvv SUV. Curvv EV production target is 12,000 units in the first year. In comparison, a total of 36,000 units of ICE Curvv will be manufactured. Curvv production is likely to start from April 2024. Launch timeline has not been revealed, although Tata could announce prices for Curvv around mid-2024.

Curvv SUV powertrain options

Details about the battery pack and electric motor to be used with Curvv are not known. However, the SUV is expected to have an all-wheel drive with a dual motor set-up. Range is expected to be around 400 to 500 km. The ICE model will probably be getting the powertrain options currently seen with Nexon. Tata’s new 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor could also be on offer. It generates 125 hp of max power and 225 Nm of peak torque. Both manual and automatic transmission options will be available. At a later date, Curvv is also expected to get CNG option.

Tata Curvv – Key features

As revealed via design patent sketches, Curvv will be getting a host of new features. For example, there will be a HUD unit. While HUD is already available with several other products, it will be a first for a Tata car. The HUD unit onboard Curvv is likely to be a reflection-based unit. This is affordable and easier to install and maintain.

Other key features for Curvv include a large floating touchscreen infotainment system, Tata’s new two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo and a new centre console with a rotary dial. Premium features will include 360° surround view camera, electric parking brake, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, adaptive cruise control and dual-zone climate control. ADAS is also likely to be available with Curvv. And considering Tata’s focus on safety, Curvv could get a 5-star rating in NCAP crash tests.

As the compact SUV space already has several great options, Curvv will have a tough road ahead. The SUV can probably rely on its unique coupe profile and comprehensive equipment list to attract customers. Apart from Creta, Seltos and Grand Vitara, there are other rivals such as Honda Elevate, Toyota HyRyder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor. There will be new rivals as well such as Citroen C3X. The electric version of Curvv will be challenged by upcoming products such as Creta EV, Maruti eVX and Mahindra BE.05.

Source