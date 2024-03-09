Tata EV Discounts March 2024 – Nexon, Tiago, Tigor

Discount offers on Tata EVs are available for both 2023 and 2024 models, with the former getting a much higher value of benefits

To clear unsold stock, Tata Motors has announced attractive cash discounts and exchange bonus on its EVs. The scheme is valid for Nexon, Tiago and Tigor. Punch EV is not part of this discount scheme, as it was launched recently in January 2024. It is to note that Tata had announced similar discount offers in December 2023 and February 2024 as well. A specific portion of discounts could be linked to the reduction in prices of battery packs.

Tata Nexon EV Pre-facelift discount – Up to Rs 3.15 lakh

Pre-facelift 2023 version of Tata Nexon EV has Prime and Max variants. The latter gets the highest cash discount of Rs 2.65 lakh. Customers are also eligible for an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000. Total benefits on pre-facelift Nexon EV Max are thus Rs 3.15 lakh. In case of Nexon EV Prime, the cash discount amount is Rs 2.30 lakh. An exchange bonus of Rs 50k is also applicable.

Nexon EV Prime is equipped with a 30.2 kWh battery pack that supplies power to a 129 hp electric motor. ARAI-certified range is 312 km. In comparison, Nexon EV Max has a 40.5 kWh battery and a 143 hp electric motor. ARAI-certified range is 437 km.

Tata Nexon EV facelift discount – Up to Rs 50,000

Latest facelift version of Nexon EV does not get any cash discount or exchange bonus. However, there’s a green bonus of Rs 50,000 applicable on units manufactured in 2023. The ones manufactured in 2024 are eligible for a green bonus of Rs 20,000. Nexon EV facelift is offered in MR (medium range) and LR (long range) variants.

The MR variant has a 30.2 kWh battery, with ARAI-certified range of 325 km. The LR variant has a 40.5 kWh battery, with a range of 465 km. Performance numbers are 129 hp and 215 Nm for MR and 145 hp and 215 Nm for LR variant. Both variants are now available with a 7.2 kW AC charger as standard. Charging time from 10 to 100 percent for MR variant is 4.3 hours. The LR variant takes 6 hours.

Tata Tiago EV discounts – Up to Rs 65,000

Folks buying Tiago EV MY2023 model will get a green bonus of Rs 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. For the 2024 model, the benefits include an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and an exchange offer of Rs 10,000. Tiago EV has two variants – Medium Range and Long Range. The former has a 19.2 kWh battery and generates 61 hp and 110 Nm. It has a MIDC range of 250 km. The Long Range variant has a 24-kWh battery and churns out 74 hp and 114 Nm. It has a MIDC range of 315 km.

Tata Tigor EV discounts – Up to Rs 1.05 lakh

Discount offers on Tata Tiago EV are applicable only on units manufactured in 2023. Buyers can get a cash discount of Rs 75,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. Total benefits are worth Rs 1.05 lakh. Tigor EV is equipped with a 26-kWh battery pack. The permanent magnet synchronous electric motor generates 75 hp and 170 Nm. ARAI-certified range is 315 km.