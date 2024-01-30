Tata New EVs Incoming – Curvv, Harrier (2024), Sierra, Altroz (2025)

With a diversified electric portfolio, Tata Motors can sustain its dominance in mass market EV segment

With bestsellers like Nexon EV and Tiago EV, Tata Motors has captured a large chunk of the entry-level EV segment. Punch EV has also been launched and is expected to deliver similar results. With multiple affordable EVs, Tata Motors seems like the new Maruti of EV world. There’s more in store, as Tata Motors is readying 4 new SUVs for 2024-2025.

Curvv EV, Harrier EV launch in 2024

With its sporty design and hi-tech features, Curvv SUV has potential to disrupt the compact SUV segment. Curvv SUV will have both electric and ICE versions. The electric variant will be launched first to establish a lead over the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV. As of now, the compact SUV segment is dominated by the likes of Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara. The compact EV SUV segment will also see the launch of Maruti eVX next year. It will be Maruti’s first electric offering, based on an entirely new born-electric platform. eVX will be one of the key rivals of Tata Curvv EV.

For Curvv EV, Tata is using the new, born-electric acti.ev platform. Punch EV was the first Tata car to get this new advanced architecture. Apart from Curvv EV, all other upcoming new Tata passenger EVs will share the same platform. Acti.ev architecture offers multiple benefits spread across technology, performance, modularity and optimal space utilization.

After Curvv EV, Tata will introduce Harrier EV later this year. The production variant will closely match the design and features seen with the Harrier EV concept showcased at 2023 Auto Expo. Harrier EV will retain the Omega architecture, a derivative of the legendary Land Rover D8 architecture.

However, the platform has undergone some major modifications to support electrification. Also, Tata’s Gen 2 EV architecture has been combined to create the new architecture for Harrier EV. Tata is also working on Harrier turbo-petrol that will be launched after Harrier EV.

Sierra EV, Altroz EV launch in 2025

Tata had showcased the Sierra EV concept at 2020 and 2023 Auto Expo. Launch is expected in 2025. A number of features are borrowed from Tata Avinya concept. Sierra EV will retain the overall look and feel of its predecessor, while also introducing new styling elements. Some of the key highlights include sleek headlamps, fine mesh grille, rugged bumper and a backlit Tata logo (part of the full-width LED light bar). Sierra EV will have spacious interiors and a comprehensive range of advanced features. It is likely that Tata will also introduce the ICE version of Sierra.

Altroz EV was showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. It is apparent that launch has been delayed due to the pandemic. Altroz will also share the new acti.ev platform like Punch EV. It could have a range of around 400-450 km. New features including ADAS are likely.