Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter Side by Side – Walkaround of Interiors, Exteriors

As compared to the Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter commands a better stance with a wider range of on board first in segment features and safety equipment

Tata Punch has been in the markets since October 2021. It has found favor among buyers in India on account of its affordable pricing, body styling and efficient engine lineup. It has quickly scaled sales charts and currently stands second after the Tata Nexon with sales well above that of the Tiago, Tigor and Altroz.

Hyundai Exter, is a relatively new entrant into the 5 seater micro SUV space. Launched earlier this week, the Exter is the smallest and least priced SUV in the Hyundai lineup. Positioned below the Hyundai Venue, the Exter finds competition from the Tata Punch, Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Fronx in its segment. AutoXP has now managed to compare both the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch side by side in a detailed walkaround video.

Hyundai Exter Vs Tata Punch – Walkaround

In the video, the presenter takes us through the cost differences between the two rivals. While the Hyundai Exter is starts of from a base price of Rs. 5.99 lakh, it goes on to Rs. 9.99 lakh for top spec variant. Tata Punch prices are also in a similar range of Rs 5.00 lakh for its entry level variant while its top end model is at Rs 9.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

It is also in terms of dimensions that there is not a dramatic variation between the two. The Hyundai Exter stands 3,815mm in length, 1,710mm in width and 1,631mm in height with a 2,450mm long wheelbase. Tata Punch is at 3,827mm length, 1,742mm width and 1,615 mm height and rides on a smaller wheelbase measuring 2,445mm.

There is also a 2 mm difference in ground clearance with Exter getting 185mm as against the Punch which receives 187mm ground clearance. While the Exter gets 14”/15” wheels, the Punch sports 15”/16” wheels. There is a major difference in boot space as the Exter receives a larger boot of 391 liter capacity as against a 366 liter boot space seen on the Punch. So though Exter gains in height as against Tata Punch, it is the Punch that is both wider and longer than Exter.

With marginal difference in price and dimensions, let us delve deeper into the main variances between these two competitors. Hyundai Exter is offered in 5 trim options of EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O). Tata Punch variants are called Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative.

Features comparison

The new Exter comes in with a parametric front grille, H Signature LED DRLs, projector headlamps and rides on diamond cut alloy wheels. It gets blacked out wheel arches, side cladding, a floating roof design, and roof rails. Exter comes with 1st in segment smart sunroof and dual camera dashcam. Tata Punch is built on ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) platform, developed under Impact 2.0 design language. It receives a gloss black front grille, prominent wheel arches, black body cladding and faux skid plates in the front and rear. It also receives diamond cut alloy wheels.

The interiors of Hyundai Exter gain in terms of first in segment features. It gets a 20.32 cm (8 inch) HD touchscreen with advanced digital cluster with 10.67 cm (4.2 inch) colour TFT MID and Hyundai Bluelink with over 60 connected features, thus making it the most connected SUV in its segment. Tata Punch on the other hand gets a 7 inch display unit and a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets a Harman sound system and comes in with Tata’s IRA connected features.

In terms of safety features as well Hyundai Exter scores over Tata Punch. Exter offers 26 safety features which are on offer across all variants. These also include first in segment features of Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management and Hill Assist Control. Hyundai Exter also gets standard safety features with keyless entry, rear parking sensors, 3-Point seat belt and seatbelt reminder all seats, keyless entry and burglar alarm. Safety on board the Tata Punch is limited to dual airbags, rear parking sensors and camera along with ABS and EBD

Hyundai Exter Vs. Tata Punch – Engine Specs

The new Hyundai Exter is offered both in petrol and CNG powertrain options. Punch on the other hand gets its power exclusively via a petrol engine though there is a CNG option in the making as has been spied on test. Tata Motors also plans an electric variant of the Punch at a later stage.

The 1.2 liter, 4 cylinder petrol engine on the Hyundai Exter produces 83 hp power and 113 Nm torque. These power and torque figures on the CNG variant are at 69 hp and 95 Nm respectively. Tata Punch is also powered by a 1.2 liter naturally aspirated 3 cylinder petrol engine making 85 hp power and 113 Nm torque. Transmission options on both rivals include 5 speed manual or 5 speed AMT.

Fuel efficiency sets the Exter apart with its petrol engine offering 19.1 km/l and CNG capable of 27 km/l as against the Tata Punch which offers mileage of 20.1 km/l. So considering these differences, the new Hyundai Exter clearly leads over the Tata Punch, not so much in terms of price, dimensions or engine performance but definitely where features are concerned.