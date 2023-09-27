Tata Punch.ev Interiors Spied – Reveals Key Features

Main rivals for Tata Punch.ev are upcoming Exter EV, along with models like Citroen eC3 and Renault Kiger EV

With ICE and CNG segments already covered, the next battle between Punch and Exter will be fought in the electric realm. Both carmakers are busy testing their respective electric versions. Punch.ev has made multiple appearances before and the recent spy shots show new details about interiors.

Tata Punch.ev – what to expect?

Punch.ev will be launched before Exter EV, owing to the sheer number of former’s test mules spotted. While Tata Punch has been hugely successful, it has now got a potent rival in the form of Hyundai Exter. In July, Exter was the 3rd bestselling Hyundai car. It has registered sales of 7,000 units. Punch sales in July were at 12,019 units.

Owing to previous electrification strategies with Nexon, Tiago and Tigor, there won’t be any major changes to exteriors of Punch.ev. Only minor elements like a full-width LED DRL along with EV-specific badging, are expected with Punch.ev. The recent spy shots show glimpses of the inside, which were camouflaged on previous test mules.

For the first time, we can spot a large infotainment screen and an auto-dimming IRVM. Both of these are not on offer with ICE Punch. This screen could be 10.2-inch in size, similar to ICE Nexon and not the 12.3-inch unit on Nexon.ev. Instrument cluster may be shared with new Nexon facelift too, with fully configurable digital display.

Notable attributes with Punch.ev are projector headlamps, top-mounted LED DRLs, squarish wheel arches, 90° opening doors, thick body cladding, roof rails, rear disc brakes and sporty tail lamps. Punch EV is expected to get a new set of wheels that will be designed for improved aerodynamics.

Different interiors with different trim levels?

Features on the inside will vary based on the trim. This has been evidenced by test mules that have been spotted with varying equipment on the inside. Top-spec variants of Punch EV are expected to get premium elements such as a new two-spoke steering wheel from Nexon facelift with a backlit Tata logo, along with touch and toggle steering controls.

Lower trims of Punch EV could continue with the steering wheel in use with ICE Punch. Lower trims of Punch EV could borrow a lot of equipment from Tiago EV. On the other hand, higher trims could get features from Nexon.ev variants like 360-degree cameras, and electronic parking brakes among others.

Automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, auto fold ORVMs, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob and cooled glove box are among the notable attributes.

Punch EV performance, range

Just like the ICE version, Tata Punch.ev will be primed to deliver an exhilarating drive experience. With the electric setup, a tangible difference is expected in areas such as acceleration, noise and vibrations. While specs have not been revealed, the powertrain could be a tweaked version of the one in use with Tiago EV.

Range is expected to be around 300 to 350 km. For reference, Tiago EV has variants with range of 250 km and 315 km from a 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh battery respectively. Range of around 350 km seems sufficient for everyday commutes and short inter-city or weekend excursions.

Images – MotorOctane