Tata Punch.ev Spied With Fake Exhaust – MR, LR Models?

There could be two versions of recently spied Tata Punch.ev – Lower-spec Punch.ev MR (Medium Range) and higher-spec Punch.ev LR (Long Range)

Homegrown automaker, Tata Motors, is on the verge of launching yet another electric vehicle after Nexon.ev. You might think it would be Altroz.ev. But it is Punch.ev. There have been multiple sightings and recent spy shots show it trundling along Pune-Mumbai Expressway, spotted by automotive enthusiast Amol Singh Kushwaha.

Tata Punch EV – The next market disruptor?

These spy shots lend us a glimpse of the upcoming EV, revealing some of its key features. There are no radical design changes with Punch.ev. Sharing most of its body panels with its ICE counterpart will keep costs in check. Interestingly, the charging port is located at the front, rather than at the sides, where fuel filler cap in ICE Punch is.

Front charging port is vastly more convenient. Currently, all Tata EVs have their charging port where their ICE counterpart’s fuel filler cap is. So, is this a new architecture of Tata’s EVs? An upgrade to outgoing Ziptron architecture? Rest of the fascia remains similar to its ICE counterpart.

Design attributes like squared wheel arches, chunky side cladding, and alloy wheels are similar to outgoing Tata Punch ICE. Tata is using a fake exhaust setup to confuse prying eyes. Previous spy shots reveal key elements like rear disc brakes and Curvv concept inspired steering.

But this test mule has after-market window blinds that limit peeping on the inside. But there is a clear indication that Punch.ev could spawn two different versions. And only the top-spec ‘LR’ model might pack rear disc brakes, fancier gear knob, 2-spoke steering, electronic parking brake and a larger battery.

Tata Punch.ev spied with fake exhaust

Early spy shots of lower-spec MR model show a similar dashboard layout as current ICE Punch. However, it had a redesigned centre console with a rotary knob from Tiago.ev and a manual hand brake. Top-spec LR model test mules showed an electronic parking brake, armrest, and a circular display-integrated gear selector dial similar to the Nexon.ev LR. This further strengthens our Punch.ev MR and Punch.ev LR theory.

We expect Tata Punch.ev to come equipped with two different battery pack options, which will result in a driving range of 200-300km on a full charge. With these specifications, Punch.ev may be a potential market disruptor if priced in the range of Rs. 10 to Rs. 13 lakh. Upcoming Exter EV and Kiger EV could be its primary opponents.

Tata Motors has been working on developing electric vehicles for sustainable mobility. The Punch EV is likely to be a game-changer in the Indian market, with its advanced features, compact proportions, 5 star crash safety by Global NCAP and relatively affordable price tag.