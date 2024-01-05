Tata Punch EV Debut Today With Long and Medium Range – Official Teaser

A number of features onboard Punch EV will be borrowed from the recently launched Nexon EV facelift

In a short span of time, Tata Motors had acquired a leadership position in the electric PV segment. To maintain its dominance, the company has introduced new products at regular intervals. The newest entrant is Punch EV, which will rival the likes of Citroen eC3 and upcoming Hyundai Exter EV.

Tata Punch EV specs, features

Similar to the strategy being followed with Tiago EV and Nexon EV, there will be medium range and long-range versions of Punch EV. This strategy has worked well, as it allows users to choose the variant based on their requirements and budget.The smaller battery pack variant allows an affordable entry point. On the other hand, the larger battery pack variant is suitable for folks who have longer distances to cover between recharges.

Just like other Tata electric cars, Punch EV is also an ICE to EV conversion project. It will be based on the existing ALFA platform, featuring Tata’s Gen 2 EV architecture. However, it is a lot more than a mere retrofit project since some major modifications have been performed.

Punch EV will have advanced tech such as a liquid-cooled battery pack. It will be equipped with a permanent magnet synchronous motor that sends power to the front wheels. The SUV will have improved braking power with all-wheel disc brakes.

Inside, Punch EV will have segment-first features such as ventilated front seats. While lower variants will have a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, higher variants will be equipped with a larger 10.25-inch unit. It is likely to be the same as that of the Nexon EV.

Other features of Nexon EV such as the jewelled drive selector will also be available with Punch EV. Other key highlights include a digital instrument cluster, new two-spoke steering wheel with backlit Tata logo and an electronic parking brake.

Punch EV exterior updates

While the overall look and feel is largely the same as the ICE counterpart, Punch EV will have some cosmetic touch-ups to highlight its electric persona. For example, Punch EV will have a blanked-out grille, new full-width LED element and new alloy wheels. Much of the styling will be similar to that of Nexon EV. In Tata’s lineup, Punch EV will be positioned in between the Tiago EV MR and Nexon EV MR. It could be launched in the price range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 13 lakh. Punch ICE variant has been a spectacular success, something that will automatically benefit the EV model.

Punch recently achieved the 3-lakh production milestone. This is significant, as it comes in a period of just around 26 months. Punch also enjoys a high level of consumer confidence, as the SUV has received 5-star rating in Global NCAP crash tests. The EV version will inherit all these strong USPs.