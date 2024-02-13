Tata Punch Gets 3 New Variants, 10 Discontinued – Feb 2024 Price Update

Punch variant rejig aims at providing better options to customers, all while enhancing production efficiency and profitability

Launched in 2021, Tata Punch has proved to be a runaway success. In January 2024, Punch had raced ahead of Nexon to become Tata’s bestselling car. In the same month, Punch had also achieved the production milestone of 3 lakh units. To ensure it continues to deliver strong results, Tata has carried out a rejig of Punch variant list.

Tata Punch – 10 variants discontinued

It is quite common that variants that do not get the desired market response are taken out. There can be other factors as well that may necessitate the discontinuation of specific variants. Punch variants that have been discontinued include eight Camo variants.

Punch Camo variants that are no longer available include Camo Adventure MT, Camo Adventure Rhythm MT, Camo Adventure AMT, Camo Accomplished MT, Camo Adventure Rhythm AMT, Camo Accomplished Dazzle MT, Camo Accomplished AMT and Camo Accomplished Dazzle AMT. Punch Creative dual-tone and Creative Flagship MT dual-tone variants have also been discontinued.

While Camo foliage green colour looks great on larger SUVs such as Harrier and Safari, it appears that it doesn’t have the same effect on smaller-sized Punch. Camo is also a distinctive, intense colour that may not appeal to everyone. It is likely that Punch Camo variants weren’t able to achieve targeted sales results.

As a result, a decision may have been taken to discontinue the eight Camo variants. Punch Camo variants have exteriors in foliage green colour and come with a contrasting roof. Other highlights include CAMO mascot on the fender, R16 charcoal alloy wheels and premium fabric seats with a supreme knit and CAMO inserts.

Tata Punch gets 3 new variants

New Punch variants are Creative MT, Creative Flagship MT and Creative AMT. Punch Creative MT starts at Rs. 8.85 lakh, whereas Creative Flagship MT and Creative AMT are priced at Rs. 9.60 lakh and Rs. 9.45 lakh, respectively. Creative is the top trim of Punch, above the Pure, Adventure and Accomplished trims. Punch Creative trim comes with a comprehensive range of premium features.

Some of the key highlights include projector headlamps, LED DRLs, R16 diamond cut alloy wheels, roof rails, auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers, auto folding ORVMs, rear wiper + wash, rear defogger and puddle lamps. Other features include a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, fully automatic temperature control, cooled glove box, rear seat arm rest, leather steering wheel and gear knob, driver one-touch up window and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Users can further customize their Punch with Sunroof Pack and Flagship Pack available with Creative petrol variants. The Sunroof Pack has electric sunroof with voice assist and shark fin antenna. The Flagship pack has additional iRA connected tech in addition to the Sunroof Pack.

Earlier this month, Tata had announced price hikes across the range. Punch has witnessed a price hike of up to Rs 17,000. The base Pure MT variant has become costlier by Rs 13,000. In effect, Punch is now available at a starting price of Rs 6.13 lakh. Most other variants of Punch have become dearer by Rs 10,000. Punch CNG variants have witnessed a price hike of up to Rs 17,000.