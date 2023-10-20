Tata Safari Accomplished+ Dark Detailed Walkaround – The New Dark Horse

The interiors with Tata Safari Accomplished+ Dark Edition get a black murdered look that is perfectly complemented by fully configurable ambient lighting

If there is one carmaker in India that started the black special edition trend, it has to be Tata Motors. Called Dark Edition, it brought along a murdered look that enthusiasts absolutely adored. So, how does the new top-spec Tata Safari Accomplished+ Dark Edition fare as opposed to its predecessor?

Tata Safari Accomplished+ Dark Detailed Walkaround

Long story short, it does look glorious. A definite step above from the Dark Editions of its preceding model. The new changes Tata Motors brought with Safari facelift perfectly complement Dark Edition’s murdered look. Recently, Safari and Harrier facelift scored 5 star crash rating under Global NCAP as well.

With pre-facelift Harrier and Safari, Dark Edition alone accounted for around 50% of total sales. That’s just how popular Dark Edition with Harrier and Safari is. Now, there has been a new fascia with Safari facelift featuring a vertically stacked LED headlight and LED fog lights. There are large top and bottom air dams too.

LED DRLs now span across the width and feature welcome and goodbye animations too. ADAS module is in the front bumper and power bulges on bonnet look more attractive in black. In profile, Safari facelift is almost identical to pre-facelift model, except for alloy wheels. Safari now packs a 19-inch alloy design, finished in gloss black on Dark Edition.

Rear tail lights now get much more sophisticated LED signature. Just like front LED DRL, it gets welcome and goodbye features along with sequential turn indicators. Safari gets all four disc brakes and Tata has used dark chrome for exterior badging that gives a stealthy look. Speaking of badging, there are Dark badging on front fenders too.

Dark interiors of Dark Edition

On the inside, Tata Safari Accomplished+ Dark Edition gets an all-black interior finish. Door pads with tri-arrow patterns, dashboard with soft-touch top and bottom panels, leather-clad steering, seat upholstery, centre console, and rest of the other interiors trims are fully black. Tata has used dark chrome on the inside too.

Feature additions over pre-facelift Safari include dual-zone climate control, a touch and toggle climate control panel, a new steering wheel with an illuminated logo, touch and toggle steering controls, a new centre console with a sophisticated gear lever, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a 10.25-inch fully configurable instrument screen, configurable ambient lighting and more.

In terms of functionality, Tata has added a powered tailgate, rear window blinds, a soft rear headrest cushion, a 10-speaker JBL audio system, an electrically assisted steering that unlocks extensive ADAS features like adaptive cruise control and could unlock lane keep assist in the future.

We would have liked it if Tata offered real leather upholstery with Safari Dark Edition, as it did with Gold Edition of pre-facelift Safari. As per powertrains, the sole Stellantis-sourced 2.0L turbo diesel engine option has been continued, while the new 1.5L turbo petrol will debut probably after Harrier EV and Safari EV. The diesel engine develops 170 PS of peak power and 350 Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter.