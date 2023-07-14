Tata Safari Facelift Render – New Era Of Design And Opulence

The company’s newest design language is immediately evident in this Tata Safari facelift render

With the launch of Tiago, Tata Motors started their journey of revamping its product portfolio. It marked a new era for Tata Motors, which was later reflected in products like Tigor, Nexon, Harrier and Safari. Like shedding negatives and embracing newness.

Tata seems to be incorporating a similar strategy in 2023 where Nexon, Harrier and Safari will get major overhauls. We’re talking about new-age and upmarket exteriors and interiors. Wondered what its flagship Safari could look like? Pratyush Rout has got you covered with his take on Tata Safari facelift.

Redefining design and premiumness

Recently, Tata added an ADAS suite, a brand new 10” infotainment screen with much better UI, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a new instrument cluster to the Safari. In terms of design, it is pretty much the same as we first saw in 2021. That will soon change with the facelift.

The render shows what Tata is likely to do with Safari facelift. Test mule spy shots have revealed most design attributes and we got a glimpse of design language at the Auto Expo 2023 in the form of Harrier EV. Putting them together and culminating into a render is the work of an artist. This render could very well come close to what Tata Motors is hiding behind curtains.

Primary attraction will be the new fascia. Safari already looked imposing and this facelift render adds a touch of sophistication to it. LED DRL signature up front is now much sleeker and wider. There is a thin horizontal center LED DRL element that connects the larger DRLs. Grill is now sleek and this render has three horizontal elements in it.

Headlights now get a vertical arrangement with LEDs, instead of horizontal design with Xenon bulbs on the current model. Lower grill is now different too and the production model could feature a tri-arrow design as well. There is a large silver skid plate and headlights get connected effect a black element that breaks the clutter and reduces visual mass.

What to expect?

Speaking of visual mass, the lower half of the front bumper is black, giving off-road bumper vibes. Body cladding is present across the length and width. Rear gets a brand-new tail light with a more premium LED signature and swipe-style turn indicators. Wheels are new too and get dark finish.

Interior will get a new climate control panel and a new center console along with a new steering wheel and more. The new 1.5L turbo petrol engine (170 PS, 250 Nm) is likely too. The outgoing 2.0L (168 bhp, 350 Nm) diesel will continue as is. Base model pricing will probably reduce with introduction of an indigenously-developed petrol engine. Our renders show Orcus White, Tropical Mist, Royale Blue, Daytona Grey, Calypso Red and Dark Edition colour options of the new Safari facelift.

Disclaimer – Design renders presented in this blog are solely for illustrative purposes and have not been commissioned, approved, or endorsed by the manufacturer. Designs presented here may not reflect the final product or the manufacturer’s intentions. The renders are provided as conceptual designs or artistic interpretations only, and their accuracy or feasibility cannot be guaranteed.