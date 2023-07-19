Tata Safari Facelift Interiors Detailed In Spy Shots – Ready to Roll

Tata Safari’s Metallic Knurled Finish Dial, Stitched Dashboard, Gear Selector

For a long time, Tata Motors is playing the premium SUV game with its flagship Harrier and Safari. Even though Safari is newer, Harrier has been out there since 2019. In premium SUV space, is a lot of time. Even though Tata’s special editions introduced freshness into the equation, a full-fledged facelift was evident.

With the advent of more techy and feature-heavy offerings, Tata Safari and Harrier facelift could be climbing the ladder. This is reflected in both exterior and interiors. New spyshots from Team Carversal reveal interiors in relative detail to pinpoint changes. Let’s take a look.

Tata Safari Facelift Interiors – What’s new? What’s not? What’s hot?

These spy shots reveal a ton of new info that wasn’t visible with previous spy shots. For starters, say hello to a leatherette-clad dashboard. We can see stitching on lower part of dashboard. Some manufacturers have plastics to mimic stitchings (for some bizarre reason). But this stitching has some wonk in its line. If it was just plastic, it would’ve been immaculate.

Upper part of dashboard and door trims are highly likely to get soft-touch plastics too. Door panels get leatherette padding with Tata’s tri-arrow pattern perforations. Upper part of dashboard has heavy cladding, but we expect a large touchscreen infotainment system to take center stage.

Twin horizontal screen design is still not in Tata’s design ethos yet. Below infotainment screen, we can see Tata’s new touch and toggle HVAC control panel. Dual-zone climate control or not, these spy shots don’t reveal. Center console is now different with a new gear selector for automatic variants.

This one is smaller and looks a lot more sophisticated than outgoing unit. There is an electronic parking brake behind gear selector. A rotary dial with metallic knurled finish and a circular display on top of it look classy and upmarket. We hope this lever could control more than just ESP “Terrain Response” modes. Maybe AWD would be nice, Tata Motors?

Under the Bonnet: Powertrain Changes Likely in Tata Safari

Other changes with Tata Safari facelift interiors include a new 2-spoke steering wheel with logo illumination. There is a new instrument cluster too, seen with Nexon facelift, which is not visible in these spy shots. Exterior changes include a brand new fascia with vertical LED headlights (first ever for Tata), swanky new alloy wheels and new LED tail lights.

Tata Motors is highly likely to introduce its new 1.5L turbo petrol engine with Harrier and Safari facelifts packing 170 bhp and 250 Nm. Outgoing 2.0L diesel mill will continue as is, with 168 bhp and 250 Nm. Rumour mill suggests a new 7-speed DSG unit as well. With petrol powertrain, we hope Tata introduces an attractive base price. Launch could be around festive season.

