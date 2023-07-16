Mid-Size SUV Sales June 2023 – XUV700, Hector, Harrier, Safari, Alcazar

At 25,925 units in total, mid-size SUV sales thrived YoY with 7.36% growth, but succumbed slightly MoM with 6.57% decline

The mid-size SUV sales seem to be in the favour of Mahindra as we have the top two highest sellers from the Indian brand. Together, the Mahindra Scorpio lineup and XUV700 sold 14,039 units and had 54.15% of this space.

At top position, we have the Scorpio lineup consisting of Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic with 8,648 total sales. The duo witnessed 9.69% YoY growth with 764 units volume growth as opposed to 7,884 units sold a year ago. That said, MoM sales weren’t as shiny as there was a 7.19% decline, losing 670 units in volume.

Mid-Size SUV Sales June 2023

Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic hold 33.36% market share of this segment. XUV700 sales were 5,391 units, and saw a 10.48% YoY decline. MoM, XUV700 showed growth of 2.78% with 146 units gained in volume.

Toyota Innova Hycross is one of the most recent entrants in this space and it already took 3rd position with 3,275 units sold. Sales are going strong for Hycross as it shows 9.53% MoM growth. Hector and Hector Plus combined, sold 2,170 units last month. Numbers went down by 9.66% YoY and a staggering 22.50% MoM.

Volume loss stood at 232 units YoY and 630 units MoM and currently has an 8.37% market share, down from 10.09%, a month before. At 5th spot, we have Hyundai Alcazar with 2,119 units sold last month. Even though Hyundai sold more Alcazars than last year with 6.70% YoY growth, there was a 13.26% MoM decline.

Tata bros Harrier and Safari were once the leaders of this space and are prepping to return in their facelifted form. Combined, mid-size SUV sales for Tata stood at 3,703 units with 2,040 units by Harrier and 1,663 units by Safari. Harrier saw a 32.34% YoY and an 11.42% MoM decline. While Safari registered an 11.02% YoY and a 6.36% MoM decline.

Citroen C5 Aircross doubled its sales MoM

Hyundai Tucson sold 263 units and is the highest-selling vehicle from the premium end of this space. Tucson saw a 30.61% MoM decline. Jeep Compass managed lower numbers than Tucson at 211 units last month. As opposed to 892 units sold a year ago and 316 units a month before, Compass saw a 76.35% YoY decline and a 33.23% MoM decline.

Volkswagen Tiguan sold 133 units with 121.67% YoY growth and 22.22% MoM decline. Lastly, we have Citroen C5 Aircross with 12 units sold and saw 29.41% YoY decline and 100% MoM growth. In total, mid-size SUV sales stood at 25,925 units and sales grew by 7.36% MoM with 1,778 units volume growth and 6.57% MoM decline losing 1,822 units in volume.