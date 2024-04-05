Cheapest Sunroof Cars April 2024 – Under Rs. 10 Lakh (Ex-Sh)

It was Nexon that started the trend of offering a sunroof with lower trims and today, Tata Altroz is the most affordable sunroof-equipped vehicle in India

Sunroofs! A necessity in countries with hardly any sunshine, it has found significant popularity in India, a country with scorching and sunny atmosphere across 90% of its topography. A Sunroof is often touted as a premium feature that will elevate one’s vehicular ownership experience. The demand is such that a sunroof today, can either make or break a product too.

OEMs have been responding to the demand for a sunroof by offering it across a diverse range of trims and variants. Slapping a lower-end trim level with a sunroof has been proving profitable for OEMs as well. In April 2024, here are all the vehicles offering a sunroof under Rs. 10 lakh.

1. Tata Altroz – XM (S) Petrol MT – Rs. 7.45 Lakh (Ex-Sh, Delhi)

A Tata vehicle boasting a sunroof for the most affordable price in India across all segments reflects the brand’s journey in understanding the market. Altroz is a premium hatchback that rivals Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20. Tata offers sunroof with Altroz right from the XM (S) Petrol MT variant that costs Rs. 7.45 lakh (ex-sh, Delhi).

There’s a lot to like about Altroz as it is among the very few vehicles in India to score 5 Star crash rating. Altroz is also the only hatchback in India to pack a diesel engine and the only premium hatchback to pack twin-cylinder CNG technology for a usable boot. We’re expecting Altroz Racer to launch soon in India as well.

2. Kia Sonet – HTE (O) 1.2 Petrol MT – Rs. 8.19 Lakh (Ex-Sh, Delhi)

HTE (O) is the most recent addition to Sonet’s variant lineup that was launched a couple of days ago. Based on base HTE trim, HTE (O) trim demands a price tag of Rs. 8.19 lakh (ex-sh, Delhi). Kia Sonet HTE (O) 1.2 MT is the most affordable offering with a sunroof among all the vehicles marketed as crossover/SUV.

3. Hyundai Exter – SX 1.2 Petrol MT – Rs. 8.23 Lakh (Ex-Sh, Delhi)

Exter is the most affordable vehicle in Hyundai’s lineup packing a sunroof. With Exter, Hyundai is offering a sunroof starting from SX trim, which is one trim below top-spec SX (O). Exter is a crossover vehicle that was launched last year and it is positioned below Venue. Exter SX 1.2 Petrol MT variant packing a sunroof costs Rs. 8.23 lakh (ex-sh, Delhi).

4. Tata Punch – Accomplished Petrol MT Sunroof – Rs. 8.35 Lakh (Ex-Sh, Delhi)

There is no doubt that Punch is currently Tata’s rockstar and has been a blockbuster hit where sales are concerned. Tata Motors is offering a sunroof with Punch right from the Accomplished trim which is one trim below top-spec Creative. Punch Accomplished Petrol MT Sunroof variant costs Rs. 8.35 lakh (ex-sh, Delhi).

5. Hyundai i20 – Sportz (O) Petrol MT – Rs. 8.73 Lakh (Ex-Sh, Delhi)

After Exter, i20 premium hatchback is the second most affordable vehicle in Hyundai’s lineup to get a sunroof. In particular, it is the new Sportz (O) Petrol MT variant launched a couple of months ago that is the most affordable variant with i20 to feature a sunroof. Where pricing is concerned, i20 Sportz (O) Petrol MT costs Rs. 8.73 lakh (ex-sh, Delhi).

6. Mahindra XUV300 – W4 1.2 Petrol MT – Rs. 8.66 Lakh (Ex-Sh, Delhi)

XUV300 is on the verge of getting a major facelift. Not just that, it will change its name as well and will be known as XUV 3XO with the launch of facelift. While facelifted model is rumoured to feature a panoramic sunroof, current XUV400 packs a sunroof right from the W4 1.2 Petrol MT variant that is priced at Rs. 8.66 lakh (ex-sh, Delhi).

7. Tata Nexon – Smart+ S Petrol 5MT – Rs. 9.8 Lakh (Ex-Sh, Delhi)

The most popular sub 4m SUV in India, Tata Nexon, is the pioneer that started the sunroof in lower trims concept with XM (S) trim on pre-facelift model. Currently in its latest facelift guise, Nexon is offering a sunroof right from its base Smart trim (Persona). Called Smart+ S Petrol 5MT, this variant is priced at Rs. 9.8 lakh (ex-sh, Delhi).