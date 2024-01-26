Tata Sanand Plant To Start EV Production Soon – Curvv, Harrier, Safari EVs Spied Together

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, a unit of Tata Motors, had acquired this Sanand facility from Ford India in January 2023

Tata Motors, with an extensive range of electric vehicles in its portfolio, is planning to commence production from its new Sanand plant from April 2024. This plant was acquired from Ford India early last year and it is from this manufacturing unit that Tata Motors also produces the ICE versions of Nexon.

Tata to make EVs at Sanand Plant

The Sanand plant which has been acquired from Ford India at Rs 725.7 crore, has a current capacity of 3 lakh units per annum though production capacity can be extended to 4.2 lakh units. Even as the company has announced that production of the Nexon EV will soon commence, Tata Motors also plans launch of the Curvv EV and Harrier EV, all of which will be produced from the same plant.

There is also the Safari EV in the making. All three of these new EV SUVs were spied together recently in Pune. Targeting a 5 percent growth in the passenger vehicle segment, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD Shailesh Chandra revealed the timeline for launch of the Curvv EV and Harrier EV. The Curvv EV is planned for launch in Q3/Q4 of CY 2024 while later this year the company will also launch the Harrier EV.

Earlier this week the company introduced Punch.ev. It comes in at a competitive pricing of Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 14.49 lakh, ex-showroom and booking open at Rs 21,000. It competes with the Citroen eC3 and upcoming Hyundai Exter EV and Kia Clavis. Punch.ev is being offered with two battery packs. The standard model gets a 25-kWh battery pack offering a 315 km range while the Long Range (LR) variant sports a larger 35 kWh battery pack with a 421 km range.

Tata Curvv has been spied on test and prices are likely to be announced by June 2024. It enters the compact SUV space and will have both ICE and electric powertrains. The ICE variant will take on the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos along with the Maruti Grand Vitara while the electric version of Curvv will compete with the upcoming Creta EV, Maruti eVX and Mahindra BE.05.

Tata Harrier EV, Safari EV Design Patent Leaked

Tata Harrier and Safari EVs will be the company’s flagship electric vehicle. Design leaks show off a more futuristic design with extensive exterior updates along with a host of interior features. These include a twin spoke steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, touch based HVAC system, a 360 degree camera and ADAS. Cabin comforts also extend to automatic climate controls, wireless charging, ventilated seating in the front and ambient lighting.

Tata Harrier EV and Safari EV will be positioned on the company’s Gen II EV architecture, an improvement over the Gen I platform seen on the Nexon EV. It will likely draw its power via a 60 kWh to 80 kWh battery pack to offer a range of around 500 kms on full charge. Expect prices to be in the Rs 25-35 lakh range upon launch.