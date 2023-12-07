Thar 5-Door Spotted Beside Jeep Wrangler – Which Looks More Dhaasu?

With focus on completing deliveries of Thar 3 door, launch of the Thar 5 door variant, initially set for 15th August 2023, is pushed to 2024

Owing to its heritage of manufacturing Jeeps in India, Mahindra has styled Thar to look similar to a modern Jeep Wrangler. It has the charm of Wrangler bonded in its DNA which is unshakable. The new Thar 5-door is heavily influenced by 5-door Jeep Wrangler. But standing side by side, which of these two looks more dhaasu?

Thar 5-Door Spotted Beside Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Wrangler is sold in India via CBU route and is priced at a premium owing to excessive taxation. Price for Wrangler in India starts from Rs. 62.65 lakh (ex-sh). For the price, we get 5-door model sold in two trims – Unlimited and Rubicon. Both get the same 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine with 268 bhp and 400 Nm, mated to an 8-speed auto gearbox.

Unlimited get Jeep’s famed Selec-Trac full-time 4WD system as standard, while Rubicon adds an even more capable Rock-Trac full-time 4WD system with front and rear locking differentials along with an electronically controlled sway bar.

Mahindra Thar 5-door might not match Wrangler Rubicon’s outright hardware and extreme off-roading pedigree, but it seems to match or even out-do Wrangler in looks and sheer road presence. We say this because the recent Thar 5-door test mule was spotted right beside a Jeep Wrangler.

As seen in the video above by YouTube channel Harsh Vlogs, we can see just how huge Thar 5-door looks as opposed to Wrangler. Not only is the difference in height noticeable, there is a visible difference in width as well. Also, we can see how much more boxy and bulbous Thar’s design is, as opposed to Wrangler’s relatively athletic appeal.

This is especially visible with the way Wrangler’s roof tapers off towards the top, while Thar’s stays almost 90-degree. Wrangler’s body is narrower too and has wider wheel arch cladding. Thar’s body itself is much broader. Considering upcoming Thar 5-door model is likely to cost less than a quarter of what Jeep Wrangler’s base Unlimited trim costs, it is sure as to which vehicle is more VFM for Indian audience.

When does Thar 5-door launch?

Even as the Mahindra Thar 5 door has been eagerly awaited and recently spied on test along with the XUV300 Facelift, launch date has been deferred to some time in 2024. Revealed by Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO, Mahindra and Mahindra (Auto and Farm Sector).

Despite delay in launch date, Mahindra is actively testing the Thar 5-door alongside the XUV300 Facelift, both set to launch next year. One of the highlights of Thar 5-door seen testing was the presence of a single-pane electric sunroof. Noting increased demand for this feature, the company has brought it in on the Thar 5-door along with a list of new features like a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen.

Mahindra Thar 5-door will be powered by the same 2.0 liter mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2 liter mHawk diesel engines as 3-door model. Only, with more oomph to account for added weight and size. Transmission options to include both 6 speed manual and 6 speed automatic while there will also be a choice of 4X4 and 4X2 drivetrain options.