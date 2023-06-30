Top 10 150cc to 200cc Motorcycles May 2023 – Apache, Pulsar, FZ, R15, MT15

Motorcycle sales in the 150-200cc segment improved by 45.29 percent YoY in May 2023. Sales stood at 1,28,197 units in the past month

Assessing motorcycle sales in different categories through the month of May 2023, we had earlier reported on sales in the 200-500cc segment. Sales in this segment grew by 33.32 percent.

We now list out sales in the 150-200cc segment wherein a YoY sales growth of 45.29 percent has been reported with almost every model on this list posted increased sales. Total sales in this segment stood at 1,28,197 units in the past month, up from 88,236 units sold in May 2022. This was a volume growth of 39,961 units.

Top 10 150-200cc motorcycle sales May 2023

TVS Apache led the segment with 41,955 units sold in May 2023, up 55.14 percent from 27,044 units sold in May 2022. This was a 14,911 unit volume growth with the Apache commanding a 32.73 percent share on this list. More recently, the company has trademarked the new and higher capacity TVS Apache RTX ADV 313 cc motorcycle while there is also a 200cc ADV motorcycle set for launch in the future.

At No. 2, sales of Bajaj Pulsar improved by 174.72 percent YoY to 35,189 units in May 2023. This was against 12,809 units sold in May 2022 relating to a 22,380 unit volume growth. The Pulsar currently holds a 27.45 percent share on this list.

Yamaha FZ and R15 also posted significant YoY growth with the FZ improving by 12.28 percent to 16,919 units in May 2023 from 15,068 units sold in May 2022. R15 sales were higher by 58.43 percent with a total of 11,280 units sold during the past month as compared to 7,120 units sold in May 2022. However, sales of the Yamaha MT 15 dipped 5.64 percent YoY to 7,156 units in the last month from 7,584 units sold in May 2022.

XPulse 200, Gixxer, Xtreme, KTM200

Hero Xpulse 200 followed at No. 7 with sales of 4,159 units, up 19.48 percent YoY when compared to 3,481 units sold in May 2022. In May 2023, the company introduced the 2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V, priced at Rs 1.43 lakh. It comes in with new features, colour schemes and three ABS modes of Road, Off-Road and Rally but continues to draw power via the same engine.

Suzuki Gixxer sales increased by 306.18 percent YoY to 4,009 units in May 2023 from 987 units sold in May 2022. Sales dipped YoY for the Xtreme 160R/200 which dipped to 3,555 units, down 16.47 percent from 4,256 units sold in May 2022.

Lower down the list was the Avenger with 1,612 units sold in May 2023, down 11.62 percent from 1,824 units sold in May 2022. It was followed by the Kawasaki W175 with 39 units sold last month. Launched in October 2022, the W175 is the smallest capacity retro-themed Kawasaki bike which competes with Yamaha FZ-X, Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Honda CB350, Jawa and Yezdi Roadster in its segment.