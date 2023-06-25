TVS Apache RTX name trademarked – New rival to KTM 390 ADV?

The 313cc-based TVS Apache RTX ADV motorcycle is likely to launch first – Followed by a 200cc ADV motorcycle in the future

India is a vast country and has varied biodiversity, ecosystems and terrains. This has led to a rise in a new crop of adventure motorcycles to feed one’s wanderlust. In mainstream motorcycle market, ADVs (real and pseudo) like Hero XPulse, Honda CB200X, Royal Enfield Himalayan and Scram, Suzuki V-Strom SX 250, BMW G 310 GS, KTM Adventure range, Yezdi Adventure and more.

TVS never had any ADVs (real or pseudo) and that is likely to change soon. The company has trademarked the TVS Apache RTX name in India. The X letter is highly probable to be an adventure or crossover-type motorcycle that will soon grace the Indian market. Will it be a 200cc or 310cc? Our sources have revealed quite some revelations about this motorcycle. Let’s take a look.

TVS Apache RTX Name Trademarked

The homegrown Indian automaker is fond of its Apache moniker. So much so, there are multiple variations of it, for multiple body styles. In this sense, Apache RTR name stands for its street naked motorcycle range, Apache RR name stands for its faired motorcycle range. So, it is only logical to assume TVS Apache RTX name should stand for its ADV range.

When we say TVS don’t have any ADVs, we mean to say that TVS doesn’t sell them with its name. The partnership between TVS and BMW has facilitated TVS to manufacture a 313cc ADV motorcycle for BMW. That said, this partnership between TVS and BMW seems to be slightly one-sided in the favour of the latter.

As BMW procured three motorcycles (G 310 R, G 310 RR, G 310 GS) based on this 313cc platform, while TVS managed just one (Apache RR 310). Sources tell us that TVS is on the verge of launching its 313cc-based ADV and naked motorcycles soon.

Minimal design changes with their BMW counterparts are highly likely. Most probably, TVS’ versions will just be re-branding exercise like it was with BMW G 310 RR, which was pound to pound, an Apache RR 310, without SmartXonnect Bluetooth (for Rs. 28,000 extra).

The same 310cc engine in a similar state of tune

When launched, TVS Apache RTX 310 will get the same 313cc single-cylinder engine (33.52 bhp, 28 Nm, 6MT) as BMW G 310 GS and will feature similar componentry as well. Further down the line, TVS might incorporate a 200cc-based Apache RTX motorcycle as well, to rival Hero Xpulse 200 4V.

When we first got this scoop, our rendering artist Pratyush Rout penned down his vision of what Apache RTX line could look like. He has created renders of both the street naked and ADV versions of their BMW counterparts. When TVS launches them, these motorcycles will get SmartXonnect Bluetooth system and compatible smartphone app as well. Pricing will be less than BMW counterparts despite feature additions.