4th Gen Maruti Dzire Will Come With A Sunroof – Scoop!

New set of features for 4th Gen Maruti Dzire will include a single-pane sunroof among others, as confirmed by our source

The scene in Indian automotive industry is favouring any vehicle that is marketed as an SUV. Whereas sedans are taking a back seat (pun intended). Maruti Suzuki dominates the sub 4m sedan space with Dzire. The company intends to make 4th gen Maruti Dzire more desirable by offering trendy features.

4th Gen Maruti Dzire Will Come With A Sunroof

Currently in its 3rd gen, it is a no-nonsense and functional vehicle. Where sedans are concerned, Dzire is the best-selling vehicle across all sub-segments and price brackets with close to 16K units sold in November 2023. With 4th gen Dzire, Maruti Suzuki intends to increase its appeal and keep up with modern and evolving customer needs.

A sunroof is never a “need” for 95% of Indians, but it is a trendy feature that customers seem to be asking for. According to our sources who opted to remain anonymous, Maruti Suzuki is offering a single-pane sunroof with 4th gen Dzire. The new model will be based on 4th gen Swift and shares its platform and many design attributes.

However, just like 3rd gen model, 4th gen Dzire is expected to have a distinct profile with different pillars and doors than its hatchback counterpart. Maruti Suzuki might offer a sunroof only with top-spec ZXI+ trim. The placement of sunroof could be in the middle to allow rear passengers to get a view of the sky. This is a sedan after all.

We can speculate that more Maruti vehicles in the future may get sunroof too, considering Dzire is getting one. First set of vehicles that come across our minds are Baleno and Fronx, along with XL6 and Jimny. Less probability of a sunroof on Ciaz, which is likely to be at the end of its life cycle with no real updates to keep it fresh.

The sub 4m sedan segment

Within sub 4m sedan space, there are 4 players currently active – Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor. If we take a look at sedan sales in November 2023, Dzire is the highest-seller, followed by Aura, Amaze and Tigor in 2nd, 3rd and 4th positions.

Even though the appeal of sedans in higher segments is fading in favour of vehicles marketed as SUVs, sub 4m sedans are holding to their own. The push to luxurify (if that’s a word) this segment seems to be an attempt to satisfy customers and retain them from flocking to SUVs.

4th gen Maruti Dzire is wowing customers with a feature-rich experience and offer attributes that SUVs are offering. New Dzire will get many features on top of current model. Some of these features are a 9-inch infotainment screen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a more premium dashboard, a fancier climate control panel and then a sunroof.

There could be other features like HUD, auto windscreen wipers and others too. Wireless mobile charging pad, 6 airbags, premium audio components and other attributes might make their way to 4th gen Dzire too.