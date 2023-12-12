Top 10 Sedans Nov 2023 – Dzire, Amaze, City, Verna, Slavia, Virtus, Camry

Sedans once used to be a popular choice among buyers in India but now there is a change in preferences more towards larger compact and sub-compact SUVs

Sedan sales in India are on a downward spiral. The automotive segment is overridden by SUVs in the compact and sub-compact segments while hatchback sales are also especially noteworthy. Sedan sales in November 2023, is testimony to these plummeting sales. Sales of the top 10 sedans dipped by 15.77 percent YoY and by 3.33 percent MoM in the past month. Sales figures which had stood at 36,405 units in November 2022, fell to 30,665 units in November 2023 while there had been 31,721 units sold in October 2023.

Maruti DZire posts YoY and MoM growth in November 2023

The only sedan on the top 10 list to show off both YoY and MoM growth in sales was the Maruti DZire. Sales grew by 10.44 percent YoY to 15,965 units, up from 14,456 units sold in November 2022. It was also a MoM growth of 8.61 percent when compared to 14,699 units sold in October 2023. The DZire was also the only sedan to cross sales way above the 5,000 unit mark and currently commands a 52.06 percent share on this list.

Hyundai Xcent / Aura too posted a very marginal YoY growth by 0.97 percent to 3,850 units in November 2023, up from 3,813 units sold in November 2022. This was a 37 unit volume growth with the Aura commanding a 12.56 percent market share. Thereafter, every sedan on this list has posted a YoY de-growth except the Toyota Camry. Honda Amaze sales fell 32.16 percent YoY to 2,639 units, down from 3,890 units sold in November 2022 while MoM sales dipped by 8.69 percent from 2,890 units sold in October 2023.

Tata Tigor was at No. 4 with 1,775 units sold in the past month. This was a 58.73 percent YoY de-growth from 4,301 units sold in November 2022. MoM sales performance somewhat improved by 13.56 percent as the company had sold 1,563 units in October 2023. Tata Motors is offering hefty discounts through December 2023 and the Tigor comes in with a total benefit of upto Rs 75,000 on its CNG variant which could relate to higher sales.

YoY and MoM de-growth – Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna, Honda City, VW Virtus

Lower down the sedan sales list for November 2023 was the Skoda Slavia, sales of which fell 13.50 percent YoY and 9.98 percent MoM to 1,749 units. Sales also dipped for the Hyundai Verna down 16 percent YoY and 26.46 percent MoM to 1,701 units while Honda City sales were down by even more significant numbers to 1,336 units, down 50.72 percent YoY and 13.97 percent MoM.

There was also the VW Virtus with a 22.51 percent YoY and 33.75 percent MoM degrowth down to 1,174 units in November 2023 while Maruti Ciaz sales also dipped to 278 units in the past month.

Toyota Camry on the other hand, despite the fact that it featured at No. 10 on the sedan sales list, has seen rising demand to 198 units, up 67.80 percent YoY from 118 units sold in November 2022 while MoM sales grew by 0.51 percent from 197 units sold in October 2023.