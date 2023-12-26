Tork Electric Scooter Spotted Testing For The First Time – Rivals Ola, Ather, TVS, Hero

Alongside Tork electric scooter spotted, there was a Tork electric motorcycle test mule as well – Both wrapped with similar camouflage

The push towards electric mobility has turned out to be more popular with 2W vehicles than 4W vehicles, owing to much lower upfront cost. Within the 2W envelope, there is a significant shift in gravity towards electric scooters than motorcycles. Customer reception has been the same. Pune-based Tork Motors is keen on carving out a piece of this pie with a new electric scooter.

Tork Electric Scooter Spotted Testing For The First Time

As of now, Tork Motors is a leading player in electric motorcycle space. A segment that has seen limited action when compared to electric scooters. With mainstream motorcycle manufacturers like Honda, Suzuki and Yamaha still absent, there is some prospective growth opportunity for others and newcomers.

Among the newcomers, we have Ola Electric and Ather Energy. Along with that mainstream OEMs like TVS, Bajaj and Hero MotoCorp have made their presence known in electric scooter space too. Tork is playing its hand at the big table with big blinds, betting big on its upcoming electric scooter.

There is just one picture from the back and not a lot is known about its specifications. That said, we can deduce quite a lot of deets about this upcoming Tork electric scooter. For starters, this would be Tork Motors’ first electric scooter, which has been primarily an electric motorcycle manufacturer.

What to expect?

From the looks of it, Tork Motors seems to be shooting for affordable family scooter genre, something that has gained quite a lot of traction recently. Players like Simple Energy, TVS, Bajaj Chetak and Ola are already operating in this space, while Ather has a product under testing. Scooter juggernaut in India, Honda, is planning to start with this segment too.

There is a wide single-piece seat and below that we can see a wide tail light that could be made of LEDs. Production version will get grab rails too. There may be a swingarm-mounted electric motor, from the looks of things. We can see a shock absorber on the left side. Because of limited amount of spy shots, we can’t say whether it is a single-sided setup or a twin shock absorber setup.

New Kratos electric motorcycle?

There is a large centre stand too. Core powertrain components are likely to be shared with Kratos electric motorcycle, but in different capacity and configurations. We can expect around 100 km of real-world range on a single charge. Speaking of Kratos, Tork seems to be testing a new electric motorcycle as well.

As seen in the spy shots, there is an electric motorcycle testing alongside Tork electric scooter. This may fall under Kratos line as a variant, or spawn a sub-brand. There are no details on this motorcycle to establish visual differences with current Kratos on sale in India.

Source