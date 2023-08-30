Toyota Century SUV Teased – Will Debut Globally On Sep 6th

As opposed to JDM-exclusive Century sedan with bespoke V12 engine, Toyota Century SUV could sport hybrid powertrains only

Luxury SUV rage has engulfed most of the automotive brands across the world. Legacy car brands have jumped in the pond too – Lamborghini has Urus, Ferrari has Purosangue, Bentley Bentayga, Aston Martin DBX, Porsche has Cayenne and even Rolls-Royce has Cullinan. Toyota has entered the chat with Century SUV.

Toyota Century SUV teased – The most luxurious Toyota ever!

Century is one of Toyota’s brands that embodies the pinnacle of what this Japanese behemoth of a company can achieve in luxury arena. If you’re unfamiliar with Century brand, there’s a good reason for that as it always has been JDM exclusive. Now for the first time, Toyota is making Century brand global with its first ultra-luxury SUV.

Just recently confirmed, Toyota will unveil Century SUV on 6th September. Once debuted, launch could follow soon and there is a possibility of this hitting our shores as well. We say this because Toyota is making a habit of launching chauffeur-driven vehicles in India soon after their global debut.

We saw this trend with Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM. If so, this will be the first Century vehicle to go on sale in India. In Toyota’s grand scheme of things, Century brand slots above everything else in terms of luxury and opulence. Even above Toyota’s premium brand Lexus.

Century brand first debuted in 1967. Since then, it has been a sedan-only bespoke lineup for JDM market. With Century SUV going global, Toyota is highly likely to leave the bespoke factor behind. Rumour mill suggests Century SUV will get same underpinnings as Toyota Grand Highlander. This is a monocoque platform and might sport hybrid powertrains from Grand Highlander too.

No more bespoke V12 – Say hello to hybrids

If this is true, we’re looking at a big SUV with around 5.3 meters in length and 2 meters in width. Wheelbase will easily be greater than 3 meters. Exterior design will be stately and elegant, taking design cues from Century sedan. We’re not so sure about Century’s Gold Phoenix logo on global models, which represents Imperial House of Japan.

On the inside, we can expect Century SUV to feature 2-row and 3-row seating layout options. Exquisite materials and skilled Takumi craftsmanship will be a standout attribute for Century SUV. We hope the collapsible front passenger seat backrest from Century sedan makes it here as well.

Powertrains with Century SUV might not be very bespoke, just like its platform. Possibility of a bespoke V12 gasoline engine is very thin. Hybrid powertrains shared with Toyota Grand Highlander could be a more sensible option. If launched in India, Toyota Century SUV will lock horns with Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW XM, Land Rover Range Rover and the likes.