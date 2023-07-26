Toyota Ertiga Version Launch Next Month – Fronx Version By Diwali 2023

Toyota version of Fronx could take Taisor name, which is already trademarked in India – Toyota’s Ertiga may take Rumion name

Badge engineering is often an interesting phenomenon. It is much easier and less expensive than platform sharing. Toyota and Suzuki partnership has spawned Vitara Brezza and Urban Cruiser, Baleno and Glanza, Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and more recently Innova Hycross and Invicto.

These are for India and we have seen more badge-engineered products for global markets like Toyota Vitz which is basically a Celerio. Then there is the Maruti Ciaz, which is sold as Toyota Belta. We also have a Toyota Rumion, which is an Ertiga. India will witness two more badge-engineered Maruti Suzuki products from Toyota. Let’s take a look.

Toyota Version Of Fronx And Ertiga

Toyota will launch two more badge-engineered Maruti Suzuki products in India this year. One is above-mentioned Rumion MPV, a badge-engineered Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. It makes perfect sense as Toyota doesn’t offer an MPV under Rs. 10 lakh price bracket. Both Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross start from around Rs. 20 lakh (ex-sh). So, Rumion at around Rs. 8.8 lakh (ex-sh) price bracket will help attract a new range of customers to the brand.

Toyota has already trademarked the Rumion name in India. It is likely that Toyota would continue with the Rumion name at launch in India. As seen with the South African model, Rumion will have the same exterior and interior, except for a slight redesign with its fascia. Interiors will remain identical as well.

Powertrain will be the same 1.5L NA 4-cylinder unit with 103 bhp of power and 138 Nm of torque. In South Africa, Toyota is offering 4-speed automatic, but we should get the new 6-speed torque converter with Rumion, just like Ertiga. Also, a sole 7-seat config is highly likely too.

Is Taisor name final for next sub 4m offering?

The second badge-engineered product is Toyota version of Fronx. Toyota already sells Glanza, which is basically a Baleno. Toyota would have a much more diverse portfolio if it had considered rebadging Brezza or Jimny. Brezza with RAV4 design or Jimny with FJ Cruiser design would be awesome.

But Fronx seems to be Toyota’s choice. Glanza already has most features seen with Fronx. So, only additions will be coupe profile and body cladding. The same 1.2L 4-cyl NA petrol (89 bhp, 113 Nm, 5MT, 5AMT) and 1.0L 3-cyl turbo petrol (99 bhp, 147.6 Nm, 5MT, 6TC) engines from Fronx are highly likely. Maybe CNG in the future too.

If you’re craving a new real Toyota vehicle, we should see the launch of 3rd gen Vellfire. Which will be a CBU import and could cost above Rs. 1 crore (ex-sh) in India. In Japan this new 3rd gen Vellfire starts from JPY 4.27 million (Rs. 27.2 lakh). Outgoing 2nd gen Vellfire already costs close to Rs. 1 crore (ex-sh) in India.

