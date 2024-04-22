Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Launched – New Design, Customization

Comparing apples to apples, Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition rivals other large SUVs like MG Gloster and Isuzu MU-X

Fortuner has been a dominant seller in the large SUV segment and is likely to stay that way for a long time. This SUV has been one of the most celebrated and has cult following here in India. Now, the company has launched Fortuner Leader Edition in the Asian subcontinent and is poised to further cement its position as a VIP mobile.

Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Launched

In India, Toyota has been riding the wave of success generated by the Fortuner and Innova brands ever since their respective inceptions. Despite not having the same VFM ethos of global products in their Indian lineup, Fortuner brand has gone strength to strength to establish an absolute monopoly in large SUV segment.

The newly launched Leader Edition further amplifies that VIP mobile effect. If you’re aware of Toyota’s portfolio globally, the company uses Leader name with Fortuner in a few ASEAN nations too. In those markets, Fortuner Leader is the equivalent of Fortuner Sigma sold in India. The base trim, in simpler words.

In ASEAN nations, Fortuner Leader gets the headlights of Sigma (in India) and bumpers of Legender. And, that’s it. The approach to Fortuner Leader in India is different. Both headlights and bumper are identical to that of Fortuner Sigma, but it gets added body kits and blackened elements to add a sporty touch to Sigma in 4X2 Diesel configurations only.

There is no cost announced for Fortuner Leader as pricing depends on the number of accessories and fittings opted for and will be quoted by the dealer. Fortuner Leader gets three dual tone colours – Super White, Platinum Pearl White and Silver Metallic, all offered with a black roof.

Unique elements with Leader Edition

We mentioned unique body kits with Indian Toyota Fortuner Leader based on Sigma trim. These include front and rear bumper spoilers that add a more sophisticated look and add to overall road presence. We can see chunky door claddings that are not offered as standard. Along with that, Toyota has made wheels black, which look swanky.

On the inside, though, design changes with Fortuner Leader are just limited to the new dual-tone seat covers. Considering this is a Fortuner, we should expect a chunky price increment for buyers opting for Leader Edition. However, Toyota is adding auto-folding ORVMs, a wireless charger and TPMS to sort of justify the price hike.

Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition is only offered with the 2.8L diesel 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine. This tried and tested engine is capable of generating up to 200 bhp of peak power and 500 Nm of peak torque. Leader Edition can be bought with both 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic and coupled to a sole 4X2 RWD drivetrain. Spec to spec, Fortuner rivals Isuzu MU-X and MG Gloster.

