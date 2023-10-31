Toyota Hiace BEV Concept Debuts With Multiple Applications

Designed for versatility, Toyota Hiace BEV concept can take up various roles such as tourist vehicle, cargo carrier, ambulance, etc.

At the ongoing Japan Mobility Show, Toyota has unveiled the Hiace BEV concept. It has been created by Toyota Auto Body, a subsidiary of Toyota. As compared to the standard ICE model, Hiace BEV gets refreshed exteriors and interiors in line with its electric character. The high level of customization options available for the cargo bay is another key USP of Hiace fully electric van.

Toyota Hiace BEV concept features

Hiace BEV concept has the core silhouette of 6th-gen Hiace that was introduced in 2019. However, the exteriors are entirely new. The van has a futuristic look and feel. It continues to have a dominating street presence, as seen with standard ICE variants. Much of it comes from its massive size, a prominent front fascia and boxy overall profile.

Hiace BEV utilizes the Normal/Standard Roof body of ICE Hiace that is 5,265 mm long, 1,950 mm wide and 1,990 mm tall. Wheelbase is 3,210 mm. But Hiace BEV is actually 15 mm longer, owing to its updated front section. There is plenty of cargo space, 1,715 mm wide and 1,270 mm tall, to be exact.

The cargo area can be used as is or customized with different types of shelves, racks, drawers, etc. In terms of its visual appeal, Hiace BEV easily qualifies as the most attractive version till date. The level of evolution the vehicle has undergone is evident when compared to the predecessors dating back to 1967. All throughout, the van has gotten smarter and larger.

Hiace BEV concept gets some unique features such as pixel-shaped LED headlamps, sleek LED DRLs doubling as turn indicators, a giant closed-off grille and contrasting yellow lighting elements on the corners. On the sides, Hiace BEV has large sliding doors, body-coloured door handles, rectangular rear-view mirrors, circular wheel arches and thick body cladding.

There’s a distinctive character line that stretches all the way from the front headlamps to the tail lamps. Alloy wheels are entirely new and designed for enhanced aerodynamics. Tail lamps are vertically stacked. There is an option to choose a barn door or a regular tailgate based on requirement. A video released by Toyota showcases another variant that has a longer wheelbase, side windows and higher roof.

Toyota Hiace BEV concept interiors

While the focus is on moving stuff, Hiace BEV gets a range of premium features. There’s a large vertically stacked infotainment touchscreen that appears to be more than 14-inches in size. It has in-built turn-by-turn navigation. The driver also has access to a large fully digital instrument cluster. The van’s connectivity suite offers a range of remote functions. In place of the gear lever used with standard ICE Hiace, the BEV version has a rotary dial.

Toyota has not revealed any details about the powertrain. However, it would be safe to assume that the BEV version’s performance will be comparable to its ICE sibling. With ample space for a large battery pack, Hiace BEV will have adequate range to manage the day’s tasks.