Toyota IMV 0 Concept May Spawn Affordable Fortuner And Hilux Alternatives

The powertrain of production version of Toyota IMV 0 concept may include the company’s tried and tested 2.4L diesel and 2.0L strong hybrid petrol

Want to buy something robust, dependable and boasting bullet-proof reliability? Toyota is one brand that pops into the mind when someone mentions any of the above attributes. In India, however, Toyota products command quite a price premium. New reports suggest recently debuted Toyota IMV 0 concept may hold a solution for this price conundrum.

Toyota IMV 0 Concept Showcased

Where I’m from, a prospective buyer has to shell out close to Rs. 65 lakh (on-road, Karnataka) for a top-spec Toyota Fortuner Sigma GR-S. While its immediate rival with significantly more tech and features costs over Rs. 10 lakh less (on-road, Karnataka). I wouldn’t be surprised if the next generation Fortuner after a couple of price hikes, crosses Rs. 80 lakh (on-road, Karnataka).

Even the Hilux costs over Rs. 47 lakh (on-road, Karnataka), and has never had value as its strong suit. But, what if Toyota was working on a new platform that would spawn more affordable SUVs and pickup trucks in the future? This seems to be a reality and Toyota IMV 0 platform debuted at 2023 Japan Mobility Show may be the key to achieving it.

Just like IMV platform on which current Hilux, Fortuner and Innova Crysta sit, IMV 0 is based on a ladder frame chassis. Due to the modular design of this new platform, Toyota can easily implement multiple body styles across different dimensions with this platform. As shown at 2023 Japan Mobility Show, IMV 0 concept is a single-cab pickup truck.

The rear load bed area allows for multiple applications including a camper, mobile coffee bar, food truck, ambulance and others. President of Toyota Daihatsu Engineering and Manufacturing (TDEM), Yoshiki Konishi, stated that regulations and other reasons have resulted in steep prices that original customers can’t afford anymore. Hence the IMV 0 platform was developed for everyday customers.

Is Toyota cooking a more affordable SUV positioned under Fortuner?

It is likely that Toyota will implement a cost-effective measure while creating these future vehicles. Cost efficiency is key here and Toyota may use materials frivolously for lightness and vastly reduce the number of features. Considering that both Fortuner and Hilux were never known for their tech, features and creature comforts, how much more can they reduce?

President of Toyota Motor Asia Pacific (TMAP), Hao Quoc Tien said that there may be an SUV version of IMV 0 concept pickup truck, like Fortuner based on IMV platform. He said they have something new cooking. Regarding features and striking affordability, he said that the brand has to be smart about what they keep and what they take out.

In terms of packaging, these upcoming affordable SUV and pickup truck could have comparable dimensions to a Fortuner and Hilux respectively. Powertrain may probably be just a 2.4L turbo diesel along with a strong hybrid option, similar to the one on Innova Hycross.

