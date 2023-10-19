Toyota Innova Crysta GX Limited Edition Costs Rs. 20.81 Lakh – Walkaround Video

As opposed to regular GX trim, the 16-inch dual tone alloy wheels and dual-tone black roof lend Toyota Innova Crysta GX Limited Edition an appealing look

Who doesn’t like a Toyota Innova Crysta? The 3-row premium MPV from Toyota has a massive fan base in India and is still sold alongside newer Innova Hycross. Ahead of festive season, Toyota Innova Crysta GX Limited Edition is launched for Rs. 20.81 lakh (ex-sh) and gets a few styling updates over the GX trim it is based on.

Toyota Innova Crysta GX Limited Edition – Based on GX trim

For starters, Toyota Innova Crysta GX Limited Edition hasn’t been reflected on company’s website yet, even though it is on display at dealership. The Car Show YouTube channel shows a variant list demonstrated by the dealership and it doesn’t exactly match with variant list that Toyota is showing on the website.

Sticking with Innova Crysta GX Limited Edition, the car in video, is a Pearl White / Black shade that costs Rs. 9,500 more than Super White / Black shade. The former costs Rs. 20.81 lakh, while the latter costs Rs. 20.71 lakh (both prices ex-sh). Innova Crysta GX Limited Edition only gets Pearl White and Super White colours, with a Black roof combo. Both 7S and 8S variants are on offer.

The main highlights of Limited Edition are its Black roof, silver inserts in fascia and new dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheel design. Because Limited Edition is based on GX trim, which is one above base G trim, most of the functional features are present. The Car Show YouTube channel demonstrates most of its features in a detailed walkaround video below.

Features list with Crysta Limited Edition include remote locking, all four power windows, manual AC, an 8-inch infotainment display with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted audio controls, a small MID in instrument console, manual dimming IRVM, rear AC vents, an option for 2nd-row captain seats, folding 3rd-row seats, rear washer and wiper, among many.

The same mechanical package

It does miss out on quite a few essential features at Rs. 20.81 lakh (ex-sh). Essentials like 6 airbags, fog lights, rear defogger and rear parking camera, considering Innova Crysta is a big MPV. Wheels look tiny and tyres come off as skinny, especially on a vehicle as large as Innova Crysta. That said, prospective Innova Crysta buyers are not bothered by these shortcomings.

We say this because Innova Crysta GX Limited Edition packs all the strengths that the vehicle is known for. Attributes like a rugged ladder frame chassis, tried and tested 2.4L turbo diesel engine, dependable components, well-judged suspension setup for a cushy ride, commendable space and comfort and decent luggage space even with 3rd row up are notable.

There is a sole 2.4L turbo diesel engine option on sale with Innova Crysta, mated to a sole 5-speed manual gearbox. Toyota Innova Crysta GX Limited Edition inherits the same powertrain combo. This no-nonsense engine makes 148 bhp of peak power and 343 Nm of peak torque.

The next big thing for Toyota India is upcoming Fortuner SUV and Hilux pickup truck that will share its underpinnings with recently debuted Toyota Tacoma.