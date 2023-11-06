Toyota Innova Hycross Modified – New Face, Rear Entertainment Package

The rear seat entertainment package on this Toyota Innova Hycross modified, looks rather tasteful and organic, blending in perfectly

Innova brand has had quite a reception in India with unparalleled popularity in premium MPV space. The car is currently in its 3rd generation in the form of Innova Hycross, sold alongside facelifted 2nd gen Innova Crysta. As with most Toyota cars, aftermarket styling kits for Innova Hycross have started to appear. Here’s one of them.

Toyota Innova Hycross Modified With New Face – Why though?

Lexus’ Spindle grill is the most common inspiration for any aftermarket kits for a Toyota car. It makes sense too, as Lexus falls under Toyota’s umbrella and is the automotive juggernaut’s luxury division. Lexus-inspired design looks organic with a Toyota, to say the least. That said, we’re not too keen on this aftermarket body kit for Innova Hycross.

For starters, it bears no semblance to Lexus’ Spindle grill design. Instead, this new fascia looks like it is a Capybara’s overgrown teeth or Thanos’ chin. In terms of automotive design, this aftermarket body kit for Toyota Innova Hycross modified to look like Chinese MPVs like MG Maxus and Trumpchi M8 with some hints of Toyota’s own Vellfire.

Both Trumpchi M8 and MG Maxus are not benchmarks in design. The front fascia of modified Innova Hycross’ grill now bears stark design semblance with that of Trumpchi M8 with a large vertically expansive grill with vertical slats reminding me of Thanos’ chin. Lower bumper with this aftermarket kit has sharp detailing like MG Maxus. This is where Vellfire‘s inspiration is visible too.

In Gaurav Singh’s video above, we can see an overdesigned and dominant fascia with a lot of chrome. Innova Hycross’ stock headlights are retained. There are new boomerang-shaped LED elements on lower bumper that double as turn indicators. This kit also comes with a front splitter as well, even though this is a slow people-mover.

Custom rear seat entertainment package

At the rear, bumper gets a stylish skirting that adds two fake exhausts. Not leaving it at that, actual rear exhaust has been spruced up with a flashier tip to establish three visual exhausts. Not in a cohesive way.

On the inside, modifications are much more logical. So much so, that we wonder why Toyota doesn’t offer these features as standard. We’re talking about a rear entertainment package with two 13.2-inch screens, one for each rear passenger. Door handles have been given silver treatment and there is flashy RGB ambient lighting too.

The same RGB ambient lighting is in sync with rear footwell illumination as well. Toyota Innova Hycross modified, has car’s original front parking camera and sensors installed with this body kit too. Looking at this modification, we wish Toyota offer the same rear seat entertainment package as it does with Indonesia-spec Innova Zenix.